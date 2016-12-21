BSB »

Kiyonari bids farewell to BSB

21 December 2016
Three-time MCE British Superbike champion Ryuichi Kiyonari has signed for Moriwaki Racing Honda in the Japanese Road Race Championship in 2017.
Kiyonari bids farewell to BSB
Kiyonari bids farewell to BSB
Three-time MCE British Superbike champion Ryuichi Kiyonari has signed for Moriwaki Racing Honda in the Japanese Road Race Championship in 2017, marking an end to his time in BSB.

With 50 race wins, a further 44 rostrums and his three titles, Kiyonari is the second-most successful rider in BSB history. After starting 2016 with the Halsall Racing-run Bennetts Suzuki squad before switching to Smiths BMW, Kiyonari has opted to stay in his native Japan to compete in the national series plus the Suzuka 8 Hours.

"I am really excited to be back in the Japanese Championship and back with Honda,” Kiyonari said. “To be honest, it took me sometime to make this decision. I have been racing longer in BSB than any other series, and the UK has been my home for long time.

"I had to choose from the offers I got from teams in BSB, and from Japan, and it was the hardest decision to make. But Moriwaki is a well-known team with a long history in racing, and their future plans matched well with what I wanted to do. Being able to return to Honda, also played an important role in this decision. I will be pairing with Yuki (Takahashi) at the Suzuka 8 Hours, and I am already looking forward to it.

"I would like to thank all the teams and riders in BSB, to MSVR and Stuart Higgs, and to all the fans in the UK for the support they have given me. I will be back in the BSB! I will be racing in a different place next year, but I hope they will continue to support me. And to the Japanese fans, I am happy to return to Japan, and that I will be able to ride in front of them."

by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Kiyonari , Ryuichi Kiyonari
« Take me back to the BSB Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Ryuichi Kiyonari, Bennetts Suzuki, [Credit: ianhopgoodphotography.net]
Taylor Mackenzie, Bennetts Suzki, BSB [Credit: BSB Media]
Taylor Mackenzie, Bennetts Suzki, BSB [Credit: BSB Media]
From Diggers to Ducatis
Tyco BMW bikes, Motorcycle Live [Credit: TAS Racing]
David Giugliano, Tyco BMW [Credit: MSV]
James Ellison, McAMS Yamaha [Credit: MSV Media]
JG Speedfit Bournemouth Kawasaki livery, 2017, BSB
Hawk Racing Suzuki, BSB [Credit: BSB media]
Howie Mainwaring Smart, Anvil Hire Yamaha [ianhopgoodphotography.net]
Broc Parkes, ePayMe Yamaha, [Credit: ianhopgoodphotography.net]
Luke Mossey, Quattro Plant Kawasaki [Credit: ianhopgoodphotography.net]
Leon Haslam, JG Speedfit Kawasaki, BSB [Credit: ianhopgoodphotography.net]
Dan Linfoot, Honda Racing [Credit: ianhopgoodphotography.net]
Leon Haslam, JG Speedfit Kawasaki, BSB [Credit: ianhopgoodphotography.net]
Broc Parkes, ePayMe Yamaha, [Credit: ianhopgoodphotography.net]
Luke Mossey, Quattro Plant Kawasaki [Credit: ianhopgoodphotography.net]
Michael Laverty, Tyco BMW, BSB [Credit: ianhopgoodphotography.net]

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2016 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 