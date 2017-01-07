Iddon to treat Giugliano as friend and foe

Christian Iddon is thrilled to welcome Davide Giugliano as his new team-mate at Tyco BMW in the MCE British Superbike championship and hopes he can be a key element to a successful campaign in a number of ways.After Iddon had been retained by the Northern Irish squad it was confirmed former World Superbike star Giugliano would make his BSB debut in 2017 as a Tyco BMW rider, having been axed from the factory Ducati fold to make room for Marco Melandri.Iddon endured a mixed 2016 having led the BSB riders' championship after two rounds only to drop off midway through the year to finish ninth in the final standings.Looking to right the wrongs of last season, Iddon is relishing a new season with the consistency of staying at Tyco BMW and feels Giugliano will be a handy addition to the squad for his own progress.“Having Davide as a team-mate is good because he is very quick which is awesome. Whatever he can do, I plan on doing it too and hopefully a bit better,” Iddon told. “He has very good outright pace which is something I personally struggle with a bit last year.“I'm also really excited as he has just come off one of our main competitors so I want to see where he thinks we are struggling, where we are strong and not so strong because I think that will be a key component to getting where we need to be.”The British rider is keen to work closely with Giugliano in order to give Tyco BMW an edge on the rest of the highly-competitive grid in 2017 but isn't concerned if inter-team rivalries are sparked up.“You've got 32 or so riders you have got to beat so if you work with your team-mate to beat 30 of them then you have only got each other to beat after,” he said. “I would like to work with him as much as I can.“With any team-mates I am sure we are going to have a run-in or two throughout the year and we'll see how that goes. If it comes to it we can then start having a scrap.”