Bridewell joins Team WD-40 Kawasaki

Tommy Bridewell has switched to Team WD-40 Kawasaki for the 2017 MCE British Superbike championship after his former squad Halsall Racing withdrew from the series.After a promising but ultimately frustrating 2016 with Halsall Racing on an aging Suzuki, Bridewell will return to Kawasaki machinery for the first time since a three-round stint in BSB in 2013, coincidentally also with Halsall, as he looks to add consistency to his impressive pace.Bridewell joins the GR Motorsport-run Team WD-40 Kawasaki, which saw Tarran Mackenzie clinch the 2016 British Supersport title, but its recent efforts in BSB it has struggled to replicate the same results.“I'm delighted to be teaming up with Brent and especially pleased to be riding for Kawasaki once again so I'm really looking forward to the season," Bridewell said. "I know the team has pushed the boat out to ensure I have a really competitive package and that's the main reason I'm here."They are as determined as me for success and with the help which Kawasaki are giving us, and the reputation of the new ZX-10RR which came so close to winning the title last year, I intend to be challenging from the start.”With a former BSB race winner and three-time Showdown contender, team boss Brent Gladwin is relishing the team's chances of moving towards the sharp end of the grid in 2017 to replicate its success from the junior levels.“As soon as we started talking with Tommy, there was no one else we wanted on the bike and I'm delighted he's joined us," Gladwin said. "We know we have a great team and the new Kawasaki ZX10-RR, with the support from Kawasaki, will help us immensely."Geoff and Tommy are really on the same wavelength about what this opportunity means so it's our intention to maximise that potential. Be in no doubt, we are here to challenge for the title and with Tommy and Kawasaki, I believe we can do that.”