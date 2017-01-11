BSB »

Josh Brookes: Why I’m back in BSB!

11 January 2017
Josh Brookes will make a hotly-anticipated BSB return with Anvil Hire Yamaha after a frustrating 2016 as he lays out why he's back in town
Josh Brookes will make a hotly-anticipated return to the MCE British Superbike championship this year with Anvil Hire Yamaha and after a frustrating 2016 he lays out why he's back in town.

The 2015 British Superbike champion bid farewell to the series to move on to World Superbikes with the Shaun Muir Racing-run Milwaukee BMW but after a disappointing campaign the two have parted company as Brookes targets a fresh start.

As well as bringing back his Australian wit and recommencing his rivalry with a number of BSB title contenders, Brookes feels it is his best shot at returning to the top step of the rostrum.

“The decision was quite easy because British Superbikes is the best domestic series in the world and racing has a big following,” Brookes told Crash.net. “On top of that you get a fair go in BSB because of the rules and structure of the series.

“Every rider on the grid with any manufacturer has a fair go at getting race results and being a title contender. It is quite a refreshing playing field knowing you are going to get a fair chance to show your calibre of rider.”

2017 is shaping up to be a thrilling year for BSB with Brookes joined by fellow former World Superbike riders Davide Giugliano and 2014 world champion Sylvain Guintoli who will take on the likes of defending BSB champion Shane Byrne, ex-World Superbike star Leon Haslam plus several other big names and young stars of the future.

Brookes is relishing the competition and feels a healthy rivalry is key to a successful series as he prepares to be welcomed back by the British fans.

“I think it will be well received on both accounts, either against me or backing me, because you can't have your favourite guy out there racing and not have his arch rival,” he said. “You have got to have that Rossi v Gibernau style atmosphere in racing, we also saw it with Troy Bayliss v Colin Edwards, Carl Fogarty v Scott Russell, there has always got to be that rivalry.

“I think being Australian and being a strong competitor makes it interesting. I am hoping I'll be received by the public with open arms because they want to see that rivalry. Maybe their favourite is Shakey or Leon or whoever but you have got to have that other guy to make it exciting. I'm under the impression it will be well received.”
by Haydn Cobb

« Take me back to the BSB Homepage

MotoGPete

January 11, 2017 9:32 AM

Such a strong rider line up in BSB this year, the racing is going to be superb. I do think they need to get the races back live on free to air TV and get rid of that rubbish showdown nonsense though...

LargeStyle

January 11, 2017 10:13 AM

@ MotoGPete: I only have Sky TV to watch BSB and WSBK live on Eurosport, and I'm not defending pay-to-view content, but I guess with domestic series' they need all the funds they can get. At least they have highlights on FTA TV. Agreed with the showdown though - it's a stupid system only knee-jerked in from Leon Camiers dominant season like how many years ago now? BSB lost some credibility on that one.


