Brookes key for Anvil Hire Yamaha development - Winfield

Anvil Hire Yamaha boss Rob Winfield says he will provide everything Josh Brookes requires to settle on a competitive and reliable set-up as he prepares to return to the YZF-R1 in the MCE British Superbike championship.Brookes confirmed his comeback this week with the TAG Racing-run Anvil Hire Yamaha squad, joining alongside already-announced team-mate Shaun Winfield, and returns to Japanese manufacturer with which he claimed the 2015 BSB title with.After a frustrating 2016 in World Superbikes with Milwaukee BMW, Brookes is keen to make a point on his comeback and while he reasoned it wasn't vital to return to Yamaha for him to be successful in BSB, he is relishing the prospect of fighting towards the sharp end of the grid again this year.Rob Winfield is keen for his team to meet the demands of the Australian rider and hopes his experience with the Yamaha can boost the team's bike development.“We already have a good idea of what Josh wants and spoken to him about things regarding the bike set-up. We will aim to build the bike around him on his side and then on Shaun's side we will work around him,� Winfield said. “Anything he wants to do or try we will be 110% behind him.“He needs to have a good year at it and prove it wasn't just a fluke and he is mad keen to come and show what he can do again. We were totally behind him on that.�Superstitious about making any early predictions, Winfield feels the BSB Showdown is a primary goal in 2017 but with the ultra-competitive grid and going on form changes throughout last season he concedes it'll be tricky to predict.“I'd like him in the top five but realistically we've got to take it how it comes,� he said. “We're going to have some good meetings and some bad meetings. That is the same for everyone though.“Look at Leon Haslam last year everyone thought he was going to come and win it. His times were quicker in the pre-season tests in Spain and quicker than Shakey who was miles away but then suddenly he turned it around and won it.“It is a good lottery on who is going to do what and I don't want to say too much because I'm a bit superstitious but it has got to be a better year than 2016.�