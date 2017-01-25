Thruxton to receive revamp by 2018

Thruxton Circuit is set for renovations with a brand new hospitality facility adjacent to the paddock as the Hampshire circuit prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary.Plans are in place for a new hospitality building at the inside of Allard Corner with the site expected to be opened in time for the 2018 season, with work beginning immediately after the circuit's final major motorsport event, the MCE British Superbike championship, in mid-August this year.Thruxton has already seen a new wet grip area, karting track extension, re-tarmacking of the paddock, installations of big screens and improved spectator areas over the past four years and Thruxton Group Managing Director Bill Coombs is relishing the new hospitality suite planned.“Coupled with the consistent improvement in trackside attendances that we have seen over the past five years, Thruxton has enjoyed a period of rude health from a commercial and manufacturer perspective,” explained Coombs.“This building development is the latest in the long-term plans that were devised for the venue when we took control, and we made sure we consulted all of our customer groups from competitors to corporate track hires and retailers.”Coombes has also hinted at renovations to the pit lane to extend the pit area and extra garages as future renovation plans.“Moving the location of the building slightly has given us fresh opportunities going forward,” he said. “It will allow for a longer and wider pit-lane, which should help to attract bigger events in years to come. In due course, it will also allow for additional full-size garages to be built.”Thruxton currently hosts the British Touring Car Championship and the British Superbike championship plus a number of other national racing series, while doubling up as a working airport.