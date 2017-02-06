BSB »

BSB extends ITV free-to-air TV deal to 2020

6 February 2017
The British Superbike Championship will continue to be shown free-to-air on ITV as part of a delayed highlights package until 2020.
ITV has extended its deal to show delayed highlights of all British Superbike Championship on free-to-air until 2020, Motorsport Vision has confirmed.

The broadcaster will continue to show each MCE BSB round on ITV4 the following Wednesday evening, comprising an hour-long programme with repeats available on ITV and the internet streaming service ITV Hub. As in previous years, ITV will also broadcast an end-of-year two hour review show.

“The MCE British Superbike Championship delivers great action on every occasion and together with the unique personalities of the riders, provides for compelling viewing,” said ITV Director of Sport Niall Sloane.

“I am delighted that we have extended our partnership with ITV to 2020, which in doing so will confirm twelve consecutive years of MCE British Superbikes being broadcast free to air on ITV4,” added BSB championship director Stuart Higgs.

“As we continue developing the championship, ensuring that it remains accessible to as many people as possible is extremely important. This even longer term broadcast commitment with ITV is great news as we start what looks set to be an epic 2017 MCE BSB Championship season starting at Donington Park on April 2.”

BSB will continue to be shown live through Eurosport.


