Honda sets up data share for new Fireblade

Honda Motor Europe boss Marco Chini says all factory-supported teams will share data on the new Fireblade CBR1000RR SP2 in its bid to get the new challenger up to speed in 2017.
Speaking at the Red Bull Honda team launch in Salzburg,
Honda World Superbike operations manager Chini confirmed the team would share data with both the BSB team, the Endurance World Championship and the International Road Racing set-ups on the new Honda Superbike with the common goal of turning the new bike into a race winner as early as possible.
Chini has stressed due to technical regulation differences between each series the data wouldn't be 100% transferable but sees it as a vital stepping stone during the initial stages of development.
“We are altogether through Honda Motor Europe and have the Pan-European Fireblade Commission where we share all the data and exchange information,” Chini said. “We also have common partners like Akrapovic and this also works like an open platform.
“Unfortunately for us, World Superbikes starts before every other championship so they'll be getting data from us first. But of course the BSB regulations are different so it is difficult to make comparisons but it is still early days so all the data is valuable.”
Honda Racing lines up with the retained Dan Linfoot and Jason O'Halloran for the 2017 MCE British Superbike championship with the opening round held at Donington Park on the 31st March-2nd April. World Superbikes also visits Donington Park for the British round on the 26th-28th May.
Both short circuit series visit Assen with World Superbikes' Red Bull Honda racing at the iconic Dutch circuit on the 28th-30th April and the BSB squad making the trip on the 29th September-1st October.