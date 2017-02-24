Lee Hardy Racing switches to Kawasaki for BSB 2017

Lee Hardy Racing has switched to Kawasaki ZX-10R machinery for the 2017 MCE British Superbike championship with the already-announced Jake Dixon as its rider.After impressing with a run of top 10 results in 2016 before injury prematurely ended his rookie BSB campaign, Dixon will return with Lee Hardy Racing in 2017 but switches from BMW and Kawasaki machinery.Team owner Lee Hardy is thrilled to secure the switch to Kawaski and after an extensive winter preparing for 2017 is relishing pre-season testing in Spain next week.“It has been a very busy winter for the team; the switch to Kawasaki came about at the last round of the 2016 season so there has been a lot of hard work behind the scenes,” Hardy said. “The opportunity to partner Kawasaki was too good to pass up and we are very excited for the forthcoming season and this new partnership with Kawasaki.“Everyone involved in the team knows this is an exciting opportunity and can't wait to get to work fully on the bikes at the opening test next week in Spain.“I have structured our testing programme slightly different to last year and we will begin at the Cartagena test followed by two days at Calafat and then the official BSB test at Donington Park. The official team launch will be the eve of the official test where we will unveil the team's partners and 2017 livery."With Dixon staying in BSB, Lee Hardy Racing will also enter the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 class with last year's Superstock 600 champion Jordan Weaving on the Briggs Equipment Kawasaki.