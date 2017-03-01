Giugliano makes Tyco BMW debut in Cartagena

Davide Giugliano has made his MCE British Superbike testing debut with Tyco BMW on the opening day of the pre-season test at Cartagena.
The former World Superbike rostrum winner switches into BSB for the 2017 season with series front runners Tyco BMW and made his debut on the series-specification BMW S1000RR without electronics at the Spanish circuit alongside new team-mate Christian Iddon and Ian Hutchinson.
The Northern Irish team was joined by a number of BSB teams including the new McAMS Yamaha squad, JG Speedfit Kawasaki, Smiths BMW, Quattro Plant Kawasaki and Moto Rapido Ducati.
Bennetts Suzuki also commenced testing at Cartagena with Taylor Mackenzie and Superstock 1000 rider Richard Cooper but were without former World Superbike champion Sylvain Guintoli who misses the test due to a family bereavement.