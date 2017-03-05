BSB »

Brookes makes Anvil Hire Yamaha debut in Jerez

5 March 2017
Off the back of his World Superbike wildcard in Phillip Island Josh Brookes has got to work on pre-season testing with Anvil Hire Yamaha in Jerez.
Off the back of his World Superbike wildcard in Phillip Island, 2015 MCE British Superbike champion Josh Brookes has got to work on pre-season testing with Anvil Hire Yamaha in Jerez as he prepares for his comeback campaign in the national series.

Brookes returns to BSB after a frustrating season in World Superbikes with Milwaukee BMW and is relishing his move back to Yamaha machinery with which he stormed to the 2015 title on.

The Australian rider is excited to get to work with Anvil Hire Yamaha and hopes he can guide the team's development with the YZF-R1 thanks to his experiences from 2015.




The team's opening day of the three-day test was hit by heavy rain but Brookes is confident of extensive running over the following two days with the weather forecast looking much brighter.

“Everything is new at this stage, so I don't have any preconceived ideas, I'm going there to ride the bike and find out the good points and what we can work on, get to know the team and listen to what ideas they have for the season and go from there,” Brookes said.

“It's going to be a shakedown test, there is a lot to take in, a lot of new people and everyone builds bikes differently, there will be a lot of things the team do that I will have to learn and take it from there. The goals are to complete a successful test, make myself comfortable on the bike, see what sort of lap times we can produce and find out what changes we can make.

“I have no worries, I'm excited. I want to see how the bike works, get to know the machine in its current form and go from there, you never know it could be the best bike I have ever ridden! But it's all about getting to know the bike, the team and working from there, I'm very excited.”

Brookes also feels his recent racing exploits at Phillip Island, where he entered his 2015-specification Yamaha which he claimed the BSB title on, have put him ahead of his rivals as he feels race-ready a month ahead of the 2017 season opener at Donington Park.

“You couldn't find a better way to prep for a season really, I've already done the two test days at Phillip Island and then the three-day race weekend,” he said. “If anything, I'm one step ahead of a few of the others that haven't got back into the racing feel.”

Tagged as: Brookes , Jerez , anvil hire yamaha
