Dixon guides BSB-spec RAF Reserves Kawasaki to ninth

Jake Dixon showed maturity and experience beyond his years in the Superbike class by guiding his British Superbike-specification RAF Reserves Kawasaki to ninth place in race two of the Donington Park World Superbike round.The 21-year-old rider was making his World Superbike debut on a wildcard outing for his MCE British Superbike team and despite initially billing the race weekend as an extended test, Dixon caught the eye with his impressive consistency in race two.As others lost out in the hotter conditions by slipping off, Dixon held his nerve and on BSB-spec machinery to beat a factory Red Bull Honda in Stefan Bradl and a number of experienced hands on the world stage.An elated Dixon was left beaming by his World Superbike debut and felt he was instantly able to match the level of competition despite only moving up to the Superbike class midway through last year.“A BSB-spec bike, who would have thought you could put it in ninth place,” Dixon said. “Obviously a couple of guys fell off in front of us but we had a really good first lap and I was already up to 13th. I continued to climb all while people were falling off around me. I got past De Rosa for ninth and kept it at that.“It would be interesting to see what I could actually do on the likes of Rea's bike because I really do think they don't ride any harder than what we have to do on a BSB-spec bike. Hopefully one day I will be here.”Assessing his progress on the RAF Reserves Kawasaki, Dixon feels he can target the podium when the BSB season restarts in three weeks time at Knockhill thanks to the developments and confidence gained from this weekend.“The race weekend progress went really, really well and we have made such a big improvement,” he said. “There were a few more things we wanted to try but we just ran out of time so in a couple of weeks time we have the Snetterton test so we'll go there to try a few more things before Knockhill and aim for the podium. This is a massive boost for the rest of the BSB season.”