BSB »

Dixon guides BSB-spec RAF Reserves Kawasaki to ninth

29 May 2017
Jake Dixon has impressed on his World Superbike debut as he guided the BSB-spec RAF Reserves Kawasaki to ninth place in race two at Donington Park.
Dixon guides BSB-spec RAF Reserves Kawasaki to ninth
Dixon guides BSB-spec RAF Reserves Kawasaki to ninth
Jake Dixon showed maturity and experience beyond his years in the Superbike class by guiding his British Superbike-specification RAF Reserves Kawasaki to ninth place in race two of the Donington Park World Superbike round.

The 21-year-old rider was making his World Superbike debut on a wildcard outing for his MCE British Superbike team and despite initially billing the race weekend as an extended test, Dixon caught the eye with his impressive consistency in race two.

As others lost out in the hotter conditions by slipping off, Dixon held his nerve and on BSB-spec machinery to beat a factory Red Bull Honda in Stefan Bradl and a number of experienced hands on the world stage.

An elated Dixon was left beaming by his World Superbike debut and felt he was instantly able to match the level of competition despite only moving up to the Superbike class midway through last year.

“A BSB-spec bike, who would have thought you could put it in ninth place,” Dixon said. “Obviously a couple of guys fell off in front of us but we had a really good first lap and I was already up to 13th. I continued to climb all while people were falling off around me. I got past De Rosa for ninth and kept it at that.

“It would be interesting to see what I could actually do on the likes of Rea's bike because I really do think they don't ride any harder than what we have to do on a BSB-spec bike. Hopefully one day I will be here.”

Assessing his progress on the RAF Reserves Kawasaki, Dixon feels he can target the podium when the BSB season restarts in three weeks time at Knockhill thanks to the developments and confidence gained from this weekend.

“The race weekend progress went really, really well and we have made such a big improvement,” he said. “There were a few more things we wanted to try but we just ran out of time so in a couple of weeks time we have the Snetterton test so we'll go there to try a few more things before Knockhill and aim for the podium. This is a massive boost for the rest of the BSB season.”
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Dixon
« Take me back to the BSB Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Dixon and De Rosa, WSBK Race2, Donington WSBK 2017
Jason O`Halloran, Honda Racing [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Josh Brookes, Anvil Hire Yamaha, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Shane Byrne, Be Wiser Ducati, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Luke Mossey, JG Speedfit Kawasaki, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Peter Hickman, Smiths BMW [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Tommy Bridewell, Team WD-40 Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Bradley Ray, Buildbase Suzuki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Sylvain Guintoli, Bennetts Suzuki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
James Ellison, McAMS Yamaha [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Dan Linfoot, Honda Racing [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Alastair Seeley, Tyco BMW [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Lee Jackson, Smiths Racing BMW [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Haslam, Byrne, Mossey, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Shane Byrne, Be Wiser Ducati, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Leon Haslam, JG Speedfit Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Leon Haslam, JG Speedfit Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Leon Haslam, JG Speedfit Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 