Haslam explains how WorldSBK wildcard boosts BSB charge

Leon Haslam says his World Superbike wildcard outing at Donington Park will strengthen his MCE British Superbike title fight for JG Speedfit Kawasaki.Haslam secured an impressive second place finish in race one at Donington Park for Puccetti Kawasaki on his World Superbike wildcard outing – the first wildcard rider to rostrum since Max Biaggi for Aprilia in 2015 at Sepang – but his race weekend ended on a sour note when he was bumped off on lap two of the second race in a clash with Leandro Mercado.The 2016 BSB runner-up avoided injury and will return to action at the Snetterton test for JG Speedfit Kawasaki ahead of round four at Knockhill on the 16-18 June.Haslam believes his World Superbike outing will benefit his BSB campaign despite the difference in technical rules as he aims to extract the maximum performance from his BSB-spec ZX-10RR without aid from the World Superbike electronics package.“The two-day test at Portimao earlier in the season it highlighted how differently I have to ride the Puccetti Kawasaki and set the bike up quite differently,” Haslam said. “It is easier to ride but to get those extra few tenths out of it I've got to adapt and understand in a short period of time just for the weekend at Donington Park.“BSB makes it a lot more simpler as you've got to make the bike more smooth and rideable and I'm really happy with my current BSB-spec Kawasaki chassis right now. We are always fighting in BSB to get that smooth and easy rideable bike. Riding the bike with full electronics in World Superbike and controlling it through the electronics is the sort of feeling I want to get mechanically in BSB.“It is always nice to get that refreshment in your head on how to control it as it is faster, electronically over mechanically, but if you can implement that thought into the BSB bike then that is always a good step.”Haslam has reiterated his desire to return to World Superbikes but only on his terms and on a competitive package which he can target wins and rostrums on a consistent basis.“To go back to the world championship I don't want to be just one of the numbers,” he said. “Last time I raced full-time in the championship I won in Qatar for Aprilia and that is where I want to be. I want to be winning.”