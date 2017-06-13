Haslam ready for Byrne challenge as BSB returns

Leon Haslam expects defending MCE British Superbike champion Shane Byrne to be his biggest challenger as the season resumes at Knockhill this weekend.The BSB championship leader, who had a dramatic end to his Oulton Park race weekend back in May when he collided with James Ellison, has kept himself sharp with a wildcard in World Superbikes at Donington Park where he claimed an impressive podium finish in race one with Puccetti Kawasaki.Ready to resume his BSB title charge, Haslam fully expects 2016 championship rival Byrne to be his main front-running rival after he bounced back to form with victory in race two at Oulton Park just before the mid-season break.“I think going into this weekend the main threat will be Shakey and the Ducati,” Haslam said. “The standings don't show because he was out of the Donington races and then had the pace at Brands Hatch and then won at Oulton Park and the next the next two tracks they have tested at already.“I believe they will come back strongly this weekend so it is down to us to carry on working hard and concentrate on what we need to do so that we are winning races again.”Haslam is confident of a smooth transition back to his BSB-spec JG Speedfit Kawasaki in Scotland and is determined to make up for lost time after effectively missing an entire test day at Snetterton last week to a technical issue.“I did have the wildcard ride in the World Championship and it felt good to be on the podium there,” Haslam said. “I think going from one spec to the other, it is easier coming back to BSB than when you go the other way because the limits of the bike are easier to find here where it is more down to the rider than the electronics and trusting them.“The Snetterton test was frustrating for us as I only had a handful of laps, but I know that the team will be ready for Knockhill and we will come out fighting.“I really like Knockhill and have some good memories there – I got my first win in the 125 Championship there, won race one last year and was leading race two until I had a problem with my visor. I love the track and coming off the last race at Oulton Park when I didn't finish because of a crash, I want to bounce back.”