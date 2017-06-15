Byrne primed for Be Wiser Ducati mid-season charge

Defending MCE British Superbike champion Shane Byrne says he aims to pick up from his race two win at Oulton Park before the mid-season break to maintain his charge on the leaders over the summer.The Be Wiser Ducati rider was forced on to the back foot at the 2017 season opener when he was ruled out of the Donington Park races with concussion but kick-started his campaign with a victory and a second place at Oulton Park in May.Byrne currently sits seventh in the BSB riders standings, just three points off the top six Showdown spots, but is focusing on notching up wins over the mid-season rounds to close the gap on championship leader Leon Haslam.“Whilst the championship has had a long break, we've managed to get out twice, once at Knockhill in the wet and also last week at a very windy Snetterton,� Byrne said. “Both tests went okay but I'm a racer and can't wait to go racing again this weekend.“Knockhill isn't the best of tracks for our bike but we won last year there and have enjoyed lots of success up there. It's also important that we won last time out so I'm very keen to try to start where we left off before heading to some tracks that should really suit both me and the bike.�Last year Haslam and Byrne shared a victory each at Knockhill after rain swept in for race two at the Scottish circuit. 12 months ago the five-time BSB champion claimed six wins from the 10 races during the middle third of the campaign which fuelled his charge to the title ahead of the Showdown rounds.