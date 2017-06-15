BSB »

Knockhill: Byrne primed for Be Wiser Ducati mid-season charge

15 June 2017
Shane Byrne aims to pick up from his race two win at Oulton Park before the mid-season break to maintain his charge on the leaders.
Byrne primed for Be Wiser Ducati mid-season charge
Knockhill: Byrne primed for Be Wiser Ducati mid-season charge
Defending MCE British Superbike champion Shane Byrne says he aims to pick up from his race two win at Oulton Park before the mid-season break to maintain his charge on the leaders over the summer.

The Be Wiser Ducati rider was forced on to the back foot at the 2017 season opener when he was ruled out of the Donington Park races with concussion but kick-started his campaign with a victory and a second place at Oulton Park in May.

Byrne currently sits seventh in the BSB riders standings, just three points off the top six Showdown spots, but is focusing on notching up wins over the mid-season rounds to close the gap on championship leader Leon Haslam.

“Whilst the championship has had a long break, we've managed to get out twice, once at Knockhill in the wet and also last week at a very windy Snetterton,� Byrne said. “Both tests went okay but I'm a racer and can't wait to go racing again this weekend.

“Knockhill isn't the best of tracks for our bike but we won last year there and have enjoyed lots of success up there. It's also important that we won last time out so I'm very keen to try to start where we left off before heading to some tracks that should really suit both me and the bike.�

Last year Haslam and Byrne shared a victory each at Knockhill after rain swept in for race two at the Scottish circuit. 12 months ago the five-time BSB champion claimed six wins from the 10 races during the middle third of the campaign which fuelled his charge to the title ahead of the Showdown rounds.
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Byrne , Shane Byrne
« Take me back to the BSB Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Shane Byrne, Leon Haslam, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Jason O`Halloran, Honda Racing [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Josh Brookes, Anvil Hire Yamaha, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Shane Byrne, Be Wiser Ducati, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Luke Mossey, JG Speedfit Kawasaki, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Peter Hickman, Smiths BMW [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Tommy Bridewell, Team WD-40 Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Bradley Ray, Buildbase Suzuki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Sylvain Guintoli, Bennetts Suzuki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
James Ellison, McAMS Yamaha [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Dan Linfoot, Honda Racing [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Alastair Seeley, Tyco BMW [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Lee Jackson, Smiths Racing BMW [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Haslam, Byrne, Mossey, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Shane Byrne, Be Wiser Ducati, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Leon Haslam, JG Speedfit Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Leon Haslam, JG Speedfit Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Leon Haslam, JG Speedfit Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 