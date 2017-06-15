Giugliano and Tyco BMW part company

Davide Giugliano has left the Tyco BMW with his contract being terminated with immediate effect in what the team is calling an 'amicable agreement'.The Italian rider has been out of action since the Brands Hatch Indy round when he sustained an injury during free practice which he is still aiming to recover from. As a result the two parties have split with the Italian stepping away from the MCE British Superbike championship.The Italian rider made headlines when he opted to switch in BSB after being dropped from the Aruba.it Racing Ducati line-up in World Superbikes at the end of 2016.Giugliano says it is a joint decision to leave the series in order to fully focus on his recovery.“Unfortunately, my rehabilitation work following the injury still needs more time,” Giugliano said. “Taking this into consideration, the team and I have jointly agreed on an early termination to the agreement.“This will allow Tyco BMW to continue in the championship in the best possible way, letting me focus on my full recovery, in order to return to riding as soon as possible.“I would like to say thank you to Philip Neill, the TAS Racing team and BMW for their work and co-operation. I wish all the guys at TAS the best in the current season and the future.”TAS Racing team boss Philip Neill has wished Giugliano well for the future and has confirmed the team will look to confirm a second rider alongside Christian Iddon for round five at Snetterton, but will be a one-rider entry at Knockhill.“It's with deep regret that the current circumstances have not allowed us to complete the 2017 British Superbike season with Davide, as we had very high hopes of producing a strong championship campaign,” Neill said. “However, the most important thing at this time, is that Davide recovers fully from his injuries before deciding where his future lies. Taking all of that into consideration, we wish him well with his recovery and any future projects.”