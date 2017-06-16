BSB »

BSB Knockhill: O’Halloran tops Knockhill FP1, big crash for Haslam

16 June 2017
Leon Haslam, Christian Iddon and Glenn Irwin all suffer big crashes in first British Superbike practice at Knockhill.
Crashes mar start of BSB Knockhill, Haslam hurt
BSB Knockhill: O’Halloran tops Knockhill FP1, big crash for Haslam
Click here for full BSB FP1 results from Knockhill

Leon Haslam is being treated in the medical centre after suffering a big off during a crash-strewn first free practice session for the MCE British Superbike Championship at Knockhill

With the series resuming action north of the border in Scotland following a seven-week break, Haslam's hopes of keeping his Title Showdown aspirations on course hit a dramatic hurdle early on when he high-sided heavily out of the chicane.

Taken to the medical centre for checks, Haslam's accident was followed by accidents for Christian Iddon – who has also been taken to the medical centre – and Glenn Irwin.

UPDATE: All 3 have since been hospitalised following visits to the medical centre - MORE HERE

Following a red flag period after Irwin's accident with seven minutes on the clock, the session resumed for a further five minutes before a contaminated track brought down Michael Laverty, Jake Dixon and Tommy Bridewell, leading to the session being ended early.

At the top of the timesheets Jason O'Halloran turned in the quickest time on the Honda CBR1000RR, ahead of Shane Byrne and Luke Mossey, with Isle of Man TT star Peter Hickman returned to circuit racing with a fine fourth on the Smith Racing BMW.

McAMS Yamaha pair Laverty and James Ellison completed the top six, ahead of Dan Linfoot on the second Honda, Bridewell, Dixon and Jakub Smrz.

Tagged as: Leon Haslam , Tommy Bridewell , Shane Byrne , Dan Linfoot , Jakub Smrz , Michael Laverty , Peter Hickman , Glenn Irwin , Luke Mossey
« Take me back to the BSB Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Leon Haslam, JG Speedfit Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Jason O`Halloran, Honda Racing [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Josh Brookes, Anvil Hire Yamaha, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Shane Byrne, Be Wiser Ducati, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Luke Mossey, JG Speedfit Kawasaki, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Peter Hickman, Smiths BMW [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Tommy Bridewell, Team WD-40 Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Bradley Ray, Buildbase Suzuki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Sylvain Guintoli, Bennetts Suzuki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
James Ellison, McAMS Yamaha [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Dan Linfoot, Honda Racing [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Alastair Seeley, Tyco BMW [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Lee Jackson, Smiths Racing BMW [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Haslam, Byrne, Mossey, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Shane Byrne, Be Wiser Ducati, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Leon Haslam, JG Speedfit Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Leon Haslam, JG Speedfit Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Leon Haslam, JG Speedfit Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 