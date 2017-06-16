Crashes mar start of BSB Knockhill, Haslam hurt

Leon Haslam is being treated in the medical centre after suffering a big off during a crash-strewn first free practice session for the MCE British Superbike Championship at KnockhillWith the series resuming action north of the border in Scotland following a seven-week break, Haslam's hopes of keeping his Title Showdown aspirations on course hit a dramatic hurdle early on when he high-sided heavily out of the chicane.Taken to the medical centre for checks, Haslam's accident was followed by accidents for Christian Iddon – who has also been taken to the medical centre – and Glenn Irwin.UPDATE: All 3 have since been hospitalised following visits to the medical centre -Following a red flag period after Irwin's accident with seven minutes on the clock, the session resumed for a further five minutes before a contaminated track brought down Michael Laverty, Jake Dixon and Tommy Bridewell, leading to the session being ended early.At the top of the timesheets Jason O'Halloran turned in the quickest time on the Honda CBR1000RR, ahead of Shane Byrne and Luke Mossey, with Isle of Man TT star Peter Hickman returned to circuit racing with a fine fourth on the Smith Racing BMW.McAMS Yamaha pair Laverty and James Ellison completed the top six, ahead of Dan Linfoot on the second Honda, Bridewell, Dixon and Jakub Smrz.