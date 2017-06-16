VIDEO: Haslam, Iddon, Irwin hospitalised after Knockhill crashes

Leon Haslam, Christian Iddon and Glenn Irwin have each been taken to hospital for further checks after suffering heavy separate accidents in the opening British Superbike Championship free practice session at Knockhill.
Title contender Haslam high-sided heavily on the exit of the John R Weir chicane, being flung some distance from his Kawasaki before being taken to the medical centre.
Shortly afterwards Iddon lost his Tyco BMW at Hislop's, the rider coming off as his bike careered across the grass and into the tyre barrier, before Irwin fell hard from his Be Wiser Ducati with eight minutes of the session remaining.
Following initial checks for all three, BSB officials have now confirmed that each will be taken to hospital.
- Haslam for assessment and scans
- Iddon for treatment of a left arm wound
- Irwin for a possible fracture and dislocation of the shoulder and elbow