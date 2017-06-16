Mossey under lap record, Haslam ruled out

Luke Mossey has topped Friday free practice at Knockhill as JG Speedfit Kawasaki team-mate and championship leader Leon Haslam was ruled out the race weekend after his heavy FP1 high-side.Mossey, who sits second behind Haslam in the MCE British Superbike championship standings, held station at the top for the second half of the FP2 which was continually threatened by spits of rain but was still able to produce lap record pace with a 48.221s to pull out almost four-tenths on closest contender Shane Byrne.Haslam has been ruled out of the Knockhill race weekend after sustaining concussion and two cracked vertebrae during a high-side crash in FP1 – and is likely to be joined on the sidelines by Tyco BMW's Christian Iddon and Be Wiser Ducati's Glenn Irwin who also suffered bad FP1 offs.With Byrne in second Josh Brookes charged into third on the times in FP2 for Anvil Hire Yamaha off the back of his impressive Isle of Man TT outing, with Honda's Jason O'Halloran in fourth but is second on the combined times from his FP1 timesheet-topper.Dan Linfoot rounded out the top five on the second Honda Racing bike ahead of Smiths Racing BMW's Peter Hickman and James Ellison on the McAMS Yamaha.Moto Rapido Ducati's John Hopkins and PR/Lloyd & Jones BMW's Jakub Smrz followed ahead of a train of Suzuki riders led by Sylvain Guintoli fresh from his MotoGP exploits.