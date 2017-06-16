BSB »

Knockhill: Mossey under lap record, Haslam ruled out

16 June 2017
Luke Mossey has topped Friday free practice at Knockhill as JG Speedfit Kawasaki team-mate and championship leader Leon Haslam was ruled out the race weekend.
Mossey under lap record, Haslam ruled out
Knockhill: Mossey under lap record, Haslam ruled out
Click here for full BSB FP2 results from Knockhill

Luke Mossey has topped Friday free practice at Knockhill as JG Speedfit Kawasaki team-mate and championship leader Leon Haslam was ruled out the race weekend after his heavy FP1 high-side.

Mossey, who sits second behind Haslam in the MCE British Superbike championship standings, held station at the top for the second half of the FP2 which was continually threatened by spits of rain but was still able to produce lap record pace with a 48.221s to pull out almost four-tenths on closest contender Shane Byrne.

Haslam has been ruled out of the Knockhill race weekend after sustaining concussion and two cracked vertebrae during a high-side crash in FP1 – and is likely to be joined on the sidelines by Tyco BMW's Christian Iddon and Be Wiser Ducati's Glenn Irwin who also suffered bad FP1 offs.

With Byrne in second Josh Brookes charged into third on the times in FP2 for Anvil Hire Yamaha off the back of his impressive Isle of Man TT outing, with Honda's Jason O'Halloran in fourth but is second on the combined times from his FP1 timesheet-topper.

Dan Linfoot rounded out the top five on the second Honda Racing bike ahead of Smiths Racing BMW's Peter Hickman and James Ellison on the McAMS Yamaha.

Moto Rapido Ducati's John Hopkins and PR/Lloyd & Jones BMW's Jakub Smrz followed ahead of a train of Suzuki riders led by Sylvain Guintoli fresh from his MotoGP exploits.
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Shane Byrne , John Hopkins , Dan Linfoot , Jakub Smrz , Peter Hickman , Glenn Irwin , Luke Mossey , Mossey
« Take me back to the BSB Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Luke Mossey, JG Speedfit Kawasaki, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Jason O`Halloran, Honda Racing [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Josh Brookes, Anvil Hire Yamaha, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Shane Byrne, Be Wiser Ducati, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Luke Mossey, JG Speedfit Kawasaki, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Peter Hickman, Smiths BMW [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Tommy Bridewell, Team WD-40 Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Bradley Ray, Buildbase Suzuki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Sylvain Guintoli, Bennetts Suzuki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
James Ellison, McAMS Yamaha [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Dan Linfoot, Honda Racing [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Alastair Seeley, Tyco BMW [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Lee Jackson, Smiths Racing BMW [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Haslam, Byrne, Mossey, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Shane Byrne, Be Wiser Ducati, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Leon Haslam, JG Speedfit Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Leon Haslam, JG Speedfit Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Leon Haslam, JG Speedfit Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 