BSB »

Knockhill: Mossey takes pole in revised Knockhill qualifying

17 June 2017
Luke Mossey has claimed pole position for JG Speedfit Kawasaki at Knockhill after qualifying was delayed by over 90 minutes.
Mossey takes pole in revised Knockhill qualifying
Knockhill: Mossey takes pole in revised Knockhill qualifying
Click here for full BSB Knockhill qualifying results

Luke Mossey has claimed pole position for JG Speedfit Kawasaki at Knockhill after qualifying was delayed by over 90 minutes due to track condition problems.

An earlier oil spill during a support class race meant an extensive track clean-up was required at the Scottish circuit which delayed the start of qualifying.

After a brief free practice riders decided the conditions were not safe which required a further track cleaning before a short fifth free practice to give riders a chance to get up to speed.

With a drop in numbers on the MCE British Superbike grid due to the number of injuries seen on Friday – with Leon Haslam, Glenn Irwin and Christian Iddon all ruled out – the qualifying structure was revised to a one-session 30-minute blast.

After James Ellison set the early pace for provisional pole before a tip off at the hairpin, Mossey charged to the front with a 48.297s.

Jake Dixon on the RAF Reserves Kawasaki, fresh from his World Superbike wildcard at Donington Park, threatened Mossey's pole time with a 48.398s and was on a faster lap immediately after but fell unhurt at the hairpin.

With Ellison completing the front row, Shane Byrne on the Be Wiser Ducati heads up row two ahead of Honda's Jason O'Halloran and Anvil Hire Yamaha's Josh Brookes.

The Bennetts Suzuki of Sylvain Guintoli is at the front of row three having beaten Jakub Smrz on the PR/Lloyd & Jones BMW, with Guintoli's team-mate Taylor Mackenzie qualifying ninth.
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Shane Byrne , Jakub Smrz , Glenn Irwin , Luke Mossey , Mossey
« Take me back to the BSB Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Luke Mossey, JG Speedfit Kawasaki, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Jason O`Halloran, Honda Racing [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Josh Brookes, Anvil Hire Yamaha, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Shane Byrne, Be Wiser Ducati, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Luke Mossey, JG Speedfit Kawasaki, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Peter Hickman, Smiths BMW [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Tommy Bridewell, Team WD-40 Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Bradley Ray, Buildbase Suzuki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Sylvain Guintoli, Bennetts Suzuki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
James Ellison, McAMS Yamaha [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Dan Linfoot, Honda Racing [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Alastair Seeley, Tyco BMW [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Lee Jackson, Smiths Racing BMW [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Haslam, Byrne, Mossey, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Shane Byrne, Be Wiser Ducati, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Leon Haslam, JG Speedfit Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Leon Haslam, JG Speedfit Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Leon Haslam, JG Speedfit Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 