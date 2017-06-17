Mossey takes pole in revised Knockhill qualifying

Luke Mossey has claimed pole position for JG Speedfit Kawasaki at Knockhill after qualifying was delayed by over 90 minutes due to track condition problems.An earlier oil spill during a support class race meant an extensive track clean-up was required at the Scottish circuit which delayed the start of qualifying.After a brief free practice riders decided the conditions were not safe which required a further track cleaning before a short fifth free practice to give riders a chance to get up to speed.With a drop in numbers on the MCE British Superbike grid due to the number of injuries seen on Friday – with Leon Haslam, Glenn Irwin and Christian Iddon all ruled out – the qualifying structure was revised to a one-session 30-minute blast.After James Ellison set the early pace for provisional pole before a tip off at the hairpin, Mossey charged to the front with a 48.297s.Jake Dixon on the RAF Reserves Kawasaki, fresh from his World Superbike wildcard at Donington Park, threatened Mossey's pole time with a 48.398s and was on a faster lap immediately after but fell unhurt at the hairpin.With Ellison completing the front row, Shane Byrne on the Be Wiser Ducati heads up row two ahead of Honda's Jason O'Halloran and Anvil Hire Yamaha's Josh Brookes.The Bennetts Suzuki of Sylvain Guintoli is at the front of row three having beaten Jakub Smrz on the PR/Lloyd & Jones BMW, with Guintoli's team-mate Taylor Mackenzie qualifying ninth.