Knockhill - Race results (2)

Full race two results at the fourth round of the 2017 MCE British Superbike Championship (BSB) at Knockhill.
1. Jake Dixon
GBR RAF Reserves Kawasaki ZX-10R 30 laps, 24m 23.762s
2. James Ellison
GBR McAMS Yamaha YZF-R1 +0.437s
3. Shane Byrne
GBR Be Wiser Ducati Panigale R +1.473s
4. Luke Mossey
GBR JG Speedfit Kawasaki ZX-10R +2.201s
5. Josh Brookes
AUS Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha YZF-R1 +4.610s
6. Dan Linfoot
GBR Honda Racing CBR1000RR +5.052s
7. Jason O'Halloran
AUS Honda Racing CBR1000RR +5.571s
8. Michael Laverty
GBR McAMS Yamaha YZF-R1 +6.995s
9. Peter Hickman
GBR Smiths Racing BMW S1000RR +9.341s
10. Billy McConnell
AUS Quattro Plant FS-3 Kawasaki ZX-10R +10.022s
11. Taylor Mackenzie
GBR Bennetts Suzuki GSX-R1000 +13.293s
12. Bradley Ray
GBR Buildbase Suzuki GSX-R1000 +15.520s
13. Lee Jackson
GBR Smiths Racing BMW S1000RR +15.640s
14. Sylvain Guintoli
FRA Bennetts Suzuki GSX-R1000 +16.638s
15. Tommy Bridewell
GBR Team WD-40 Kawasaki ZX-10R +18.258s
16. Jakub Smrz
CZE Lloyd & Jones/PR Racing BMW S1000RR +18.300s
17. John Hopkins
USA Moto Rapido Ducati Panigale R +25.525s
18. James Westmoreland
GBR Gearlink Kawasaki ZX-10R +34.072s
19. Shaun Winfield
GBR Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha YZF-R1 +1 lap
20. Aaron Zanotti
GBR Platform Hire Yamaha YZF-R1 +1 lap
Ruled out by injury
Leon Haslam
GBR JG Speedfit Kawasaki ZX-10R
Christian Iddon
GBR Tyco BMW S1000RR
Glenn Irwin
GBR Be Wiser Ducati Panigale R