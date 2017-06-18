BSB »

Knockhill: Race results (2)

18 June 2017
Full race two results at the fourth round of the 2017 MCE British Superbike Championship (BSB) at Knockhill.
Knockhill - Race results (2)
Knockhill: Race results (2)
Full race two results at the fourth round of the 2017 MCE British Superbike Championship (BSB) at Knockhill.

1. Jake Dixon GBR RAF Reserves Kawasaki ZX-10R 30 laps, 24m 23.762s
2. James Ellison GBR McAMS Yamaha YZF-R1 +0.437s
3. Shane Byrne GBR Be Wiser Ducati Panigale R +1.473s
4. Luke Mossey GBR JG Speedfit Kawasaki ZX-10R +2.201s
5. Josh Brookes AUS Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha YZF-R1 +4.610s
6. Dan Linfoot GBR Honda Racing CBR1000RR +5.052s
7. Jason O'Halloran AUS Honda Racing CBR1000RR +5.571s
8. Michael Laverty GBR McAMS Yamaha YZF-R1 +6.995s
9. Peter Hickman GBR Smiths Racing BMW S1000RR +9.341s
10. Billy McConnell AUS Quattro Plant FS-3 Kawasaki ZX-10R +10.022s
11. Taylor Mackenzie GBR Bennetts Suzuki GSX-R1000 +13.293s
12. Bradley Ray GBR Buildbase Suzuki GSX-R1000 +15.520s
13. Lee Jackson GBR Smiths Racing BMW S1000RR +15.640s
14. Sylvain Guintoli FRA Bennetts Suzuki GSX-R1000 +16.638s
15. Tommy Bridewell GBR Team WD-40 Kawasaki ZX-10R +18.258s

16. Jakub Smrz CZE Lloyd & Jones/PR Racing BMW S1000RR +18.300s
17. John Hopkins USA Moto Rapido Ducati Panigale R +25.525s
18. James Westmoreland GBR Gearlink Kawasaki ZX-10R +34.072s
19. Shaun Winfield GBR Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha YZF-R1 +1 lap
20. Aaron Zanotti GBR Platform Hire Yamaha YZF-R1 +1 lap

Ruled out by injury

Leon Haslam GBR JG Speedfit Kawasaki ZX-10R
Christian Iddon GBR Tyco BMW S1000RR
Glenn Irwin GBR Be Wiser Ducati Panigale R

Tagged as: Tommy Bridewell , Shane Byrne , Dixon , John Hopkins , Dan Linfoot , Jakub Smrz , Michael Laverty , Peter Hickman , Glenn Irwin , Luke Mossey , Billy McConnell , Lee Jackson
« Take me back to the BSB Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Dixon, WSBK race1, Donington WSBK 2017
Dixon, Donington WSBK 2017
Jason O`Halloran, Honda Racing [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Josh Brookes, Anvil Hire Yamaha, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Shane Byrne, Be Wiser Ducati, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Luke Mossey, JG Speedfit Kawasaki, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Peter Hickman, Smiths BMW [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Tommy Bridewell, Team WD-40 Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Bradley Ray, Buildbase Suzuki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Sylvain Guintoli, Bennetts Suzuki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
James Ellison, McAMS Yamaha [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Dan Linfoot, Honda Racing [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Alastair Seeley, Tyco BMW [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Lee Jackson, Smiths Racing BMW [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Haslam, Byrne, Mossey, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Shane Byrne, Be Wiser Ducati, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Leon Haslam, JG Speedfit Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Leon Haslam, JG Speedfit Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 