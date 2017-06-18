BSB »

Knockhill: Dixon doubles up at Knockhill

18 June 2017
Jake Dixon has sealed a sensational maiden double victory in the MCE British Superbike championship at Knockhill.
Dixon doubles up at Knockhill
Knockhill: Dixon doubles up at Knockhill
Click here for full BSB race two results from Knockhill

Jake Dixon has sealed a sensational maiden double victory in the MCE British Superbike championship at Knockhill on the RAF Reserves Kawasaki.

After securing his first BSB race win in the opener at Knockhill, the 21-year-old produced a masterclass with a series of superb overtakes to fight back through the pack to do the double in style.

Despite grabbing the holeshot again off the line, Dixon slipped back to third place during the opening phases of the race before regaining his momentum to close up to Luke Mossey and James Ellison.

The RAF Reserves Kawasaki rider pulled off a pair of turn two dives up the inside on consecutive laps to go from third to first before fending off Ellison over the final lap to complete his double win.

With Ellison forced to settle for second it is the McAMS Yamaha rider's first podium of the season to kick-start his campaign after an off in race one. Shane Byrne got the better of Luke Mossey on the final laps to grab a double rostrum weekend in third place on the Be Wiser Ducati.

Behind the front four, Josh Brookes grabbed fifth place for Anvil Hire Yamaha ahead of Honda pair Dan Linfoot and Jason O'Halloran. Michael Laverty claimed eighth place for McAMS Yamaha ahead of Smiths Racing BMW's Peter Hickman and Quattro Plant FS-3 Kawasaki's Billy McConnell.

Taylor Mackenzie couldn't quite match his race one performance on the Bennetts Suzuki down in 11th but in front of Buildbase BMW's Bradley Ray as Lee Jackson, Sylvain Guintoli and Tommy Bridewell completed the points places.
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Tommy Bridewell , Shane Byrne , Dixon , Dan Linfoot , Michael Laverty , Peter Hickman , Luke Mossey , Billy McConnell , Lee Jackson
« Take me back to the BSB Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Dixon, Donington WSBK 2017
Jason O`Halloran, Honda Racing [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Josh Brookes, Anvil Hire Yamaha, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Shane Byrne, Be Wiser Ducati, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Luke Mossey, JG Speedfit Kawasaki, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Peter Hickman, Smiths BMW [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Tommy Bridewell, Team WD-40 Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Bradley Ray, Buildbase Suzuki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Sylvain Guintoli, Bennetts Suzuki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
James Ellison, McAMS Yamaha [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Dan Linfoot, Honda Racing [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Alastair Seeley, Tyco BMW [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Lee Jackson, Smiths Racing BMW [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Haslam, Byrne, Mossey, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Shane Byrne, Be Wiser Ducati, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Leon Haslam, JG Speedfit Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Leon Haslam, JG Speedfit Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Leon Haslam, JG Speedfit Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 