Dixon doubles up at Knockhill

Jake Dixon has sealed a sensational maiden double victory in the MCE British Superbike championship at Knockhill on the RAF Reserves Kawasaki.After securing his first BSB race win in the opener at Knockhill, the 21-year-old produced a masterclass with a series of superb overtakes to fight back through the pack to do the double in style.Despite grabbing the holeshot again off the line, Dixon slipped back to third place during the opening phases of the race before regaining his momentum to close up to Luke Mossey and James Ellison.The RAF Reserves Kawasaki rider pulled off a pair of turn two dives up the inside on consecutive laps to go from third to first before fending off Ellison over the final lap to complete his double win.With Ellison forced to settle for second it is the McAMS Yamaha rider's first podium of the season to kick-start his campaign after an off in race one. Shane Byrne got the better of Luke Mossey on the final laps to grab a double rostrum weekend in third place on the Be Wiser Ducati.Behind the front four, Josh Brookes grabbed fifth place for Anvil Hire Yamaha ahead of Honda pair Dan Linfoot and Jason O'Halloran. Michael Laverty claimed eighth place for McAMS Yamaha ahead of Smiths Racing BMW's Peter Hickman and Quattro Plant FS-3 Kawasaki's Billy McConnell.Taylor Mackenzie couldn't quite match his race one performance on the Bennetts Suzuki down in 11th but in front of Buildbase BMW's Bradley Ray as Lee Jackson, Sylvain Guintoli and Tommy Bridewell completed the points places.