Dixon ‘speechless’ after maiden BSB double

Jake Dixon has been overcome with emotion after grabbing his first-ever MCE British Superbike championship win before following it up with a second for a dominant double at Knockhill for RAF Reserves Kawasaki.The 21-year-old qualified second on the grid at Knockhill but was able to produce superior race pace on all his BSB rivals to storm to a maiden BSB victory in race one.Despite being dropped to third place in the opening phases, Dixon had the confidence in the ZX-10RR package and Pirelli tyre life to scythe past the leading duo of James Ellison and Luke Mossey with dives up the inside at turn three on consecutive laps to blast to an outstanding double.“I've never had a podium in the Superbike class before this weekend so to leave with two race wins has left me a bit speechless to be honest, I can't believe it,” Dixon said. “Qualifying well is one thing but to do it in a race is a totally different ball game even if I did feel confident that I had the pace.“It was hard leading from the front in the first race but the gap kept going up and it was almost like I was floating out there so I just tried to keep as focused and as calm as possible. I had a bit of a slide at the hairpin towards the end so backed it off a bit and brought the bike home for a dream win.“We didn't change a single thing on the bike for race two and I knew what pace I had so when I could see some of the riders sliding around, I knew I was in a good position as my bike was on rails and not using anywhere near the same amount of rubber.“I let the race come to me and made my moves in the last third of the race but having taken the double, it's hard to describe how I'm feeling right now. It'll take a while to sink in but a massive thank you to the whole team and the sponsors and to all my family.”Dixon has ignited his BSB Showdown hunt by charging up to eighth place in the riders' championship and is just 12 points off of the top six places.