Suzuka 8 Hours: Guintoli, Brookes in Yoshimura Suzuki line-up

21 June 2017
MCE British Superbike challengers Sylvain Guintoli and Josh Brookes will team-up as part of the Yoshimura Suzuki Motul Racing rider squad.
MCE British Superbike challengers Sylvain Guintoli and Josh Brookes will team-up as part of the Yoshimura Suzuki Motul Racing rider squad for the iconic Suzuka 8 Hours.

Brookes competed for the Yoshimura squad last year as the team secured third place and returns for the 2017 Suzuka 8 Hours joined by fellow BSB rider Guintoli.

The 2014 World Superbike champion currently rides for the factory-supported Bennetts Suzuki squad in BSB, while he filled in the injured Alex Rins at the Suzuki MotoGP squad for the last three rounds, and given his previous success for Suzuki in endurance racing is relishing the prospect of returning at the iconic endurance race.

“The 8 hours of Suzuka is famous for being one of the most important and difficult motorcycle race in the world,” Guintoli said. “It represents a great challenge so I am very excited to be a part of the prestigious Yoshimura Suzuki Team with the new GSX-R1000.

“My last experience in Endurance racing was fantastic with Suzuki GSX-R1000 in 8 hour of Doha 2010. We won the race and the World Championship for Suzuki so I hope we can go to the top step again.”

After the positive experience with the squad in 2016, plus a previous podium finish in 2013, Brookes says Yoshimura can target the top step of the podium this year with the new Superbike.

The Suzuka 8 Hours adds to Brookes's manic 2017 having wildcarded at the World Superbike opener at Phillip Island, running a full BSB campaign with Anvil Hire Yamaha and returning to the Isle of Man TT with Norton.

“The Suzuka 8 Hours is very important to me and I have always had aspirations of winning here,” Brookes said. “It is a great privilege to be invited to join Yoshimura Suzuki again this year and after our podium success together in 2013 and 2016, I'm really looking forward to riding the new bike and aiming for the top step together again this year.

All-Japan championship contender Takuya Tsuda, who also subbed in for the injured Rins at Jerez for the Suzuki MotoGP squad, completes the Yoshimura Suzuki line-up alongside Guintoli and Brookes.

The 2017 Suzuka 8 Hours will run between 28-30 July, with the factory Yamaha squad looking for a hat-trick of consecutive wins with the YZF-R1.

