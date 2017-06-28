BSB »

Snetterton 300: Irwin confirmed out of Snetterton round

28 June 2017
Glenn Irwin has been ruled out of the Snetterton round this weekend in the MCE British Superbike championship due to his injured elbow and shoulder.
Snetterton 300: Irwin confirmed out of Snetterton round
Glenn Irwin has been ruled out of the Snetterton round this weekend in the MCE British Superbike championship due to his injured elbow and shoulder suffered at Knockhill two weeks ago.

The Be Wiser Ducati rider fell heavily during Friday free practice at the Scottish circuit and sustained a dislocated left shoulder and elbow which required treatment that kept Irwin out of the Knockhill round.

Having visited a specialist in order to get the quickest recovery timeframe, Irwin has confirmed he won't be able to ride at Snetterton this weekend, leaving defending champion Shane Byrne to fly the flag for Be Wiser Ducati.

“In conjunction with my team, we have made the very difficult decision not to race at Snetterton,” Irwin said. “After meeting my shoulder and elbow specialist in England last week, we looked at pushing what is normally an eight to 12-week recovery to just five weeks.

“I, however, wanted to make that a two-week recovery which is in keeping with my optimistic attitude. I have tried laser treatment, oxygen, acupuncture, cryotherapy and the recovery is ahead of schedule but I want to be back fully fit and at the front so we'll plan to be at Brands Hatch in three weeks' time.”

Fellow BSB riders Leon Haslam (JG Speedfit Kawasaki) and Christian Iddon (Tyco BMW) face late fitness tests at Snetterton after also sustaining separate injuries which saw them out of the Knockhill round.

