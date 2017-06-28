BSB »

28 June 2017
Leon Haslam will make his MCE British Superbike comeback this weekend at Snetterton for JG Speedfit Kawasaki assuming he passes a medical test.
Snetterton 300: Haslam set for concussion comeback
Leon Haslam will make his MCE British Superbike comeback this weekend at Snetterton for JG Speedfit Kawasaki assuming he passes a medical test as he aims to get his title charge back up and running.

The former World Superbike star saw his BSB championship lead go to team-mate Luke Mossey having sat out the Knockhill round after suffering concussion in a nasty high-side crash during Friday free practice.

Haslam has confirmed he feels ready to return to action this weekend at the Norfolk track having undergone hyperbaric oxygen therapy to speed up his recovery.

“It's well over a week since the Knockhill crash and I feel like I'm recovering well,” Haslam said. “I've struggled a bit with the concussion but I've had lots of hyperbaric oxygen therapy and physio and I'm looking forward to getting back on the bike.

“It seems like a long time since I did more than four or five laps on my BSB bike – seven weeks ago in fact - so I'm keen to get sorted physically and focus the championship itself. I was really disappointed to miss Knockhill so it will be nice to bounce back at Snetterton and see what we can do there.”

Despite missing Knockhill, Haslam is still second the BSB riders' championship but is now 30 points off of Mossey after the opening four rounds.
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Haslam , Luke Mossey
