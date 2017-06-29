Byrne ready for ‘run of tracks which suit me’ in title push

Shane Byrne has reflected on his pair of podiums at Knockhill as 'job done' as he moves on to a run of tracks he's relishing on the Be Wiser Ducati starting this weekend at Snetterton.In 2016, Byrne's mid-season form ignited with a run of seven wins in 10 races shared between round three and round eight to fuel his charge to a fifth title in the series.With a largely unchanged MCE British Superbike championship calendar this year, the defending champion heads into the Snetterton, Brands Hatch GP and Thruxton stretch full of confidence having claimed four out of six wins in the same run of races last year, as he aims to record a similar feat to close the gap on the JG Speedfit Kawasaki duo of Luke Mossey and Leon Haslam.“A big part of me sees the last round at Knockhill as a job done,” Byrne said. “I went there out of Showdown contention and needing some decent points and left there third in the championship and with two more Podium Points in the bag.“However, the racer in me only goes racing to win and obviously I never managed that last time out so we'll aim to put that right at Snetterton.“I think the run of tracks we now have coming up should suit both myself and the Be Wiser Ducati Panigale R far better than Knockhill did, so hopefully we can look to get some serious winning done.”Byrne's double podium at Knockhill saw him jump to third in the BSB riders' standings to put him in good stead for a BSB Showdown spot.Despite a 51-point deficit to Mossey in the BSB championship, the key points focus on the Podium Points ahead of the BSB Showdown with Byrne now on 10 compared to Mossey (17) and Haslam (19).