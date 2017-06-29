Mossey building momentum as BSB leader

Luke Mossey says he's solely focusing on collecting further Podium Points having taken the MCE British Superbike championship lead at Knockhill.After JG Speedfit Kawasaki team-mate Leon Haslam had been ruled out of the Knockhill round after suffering concussion during Friday's free practice, Mossey's second and fourth place finishes in Scotland landed him the series' lead while he sits second overall on the Podium Points count with 17 to Haslam's 19.As a result, Mossey is determined to notch up further Podium Points with one eye already looking towards the BSB Showdown thanks to strong top six credentials as championship leader.“Your home round is always special and I am really excited for Snetterton because it is the first time I have ever led the standings,” Mossey said. “So to be in this position ahead of the weekend is great for me and the team.“We have been consistently in the top five and I was a bit disappointed to not have been on the podium twice at Knockhill but I had made a mistake and it was luck more than talent that stopped me ending up in the gravel!“I want to make amends for that this weekend by winning races at Snetterton because we need to build up the podiums so we are in the best position for later in the season. I feel we are ready for it.”