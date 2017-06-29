BSB »

Snetterton 300: Mossey building momentum as BSB leader

29 June 2017
Luke Mossey says he's solely focusing on collecting further Podium Points having taken the MCE British Superbike championship lead.
Mossey building momentum as BSB leader
Snetterton 300: Mossey building momentum as BSB leader
Luke Mossey says he's solely focusing on collecting further Podium Points having taken the MCE British Superbike championship lead at Knockhill.

After JG Speedfit Kawasaki team-mate Leon Haslam had been ruled out of the Knockhill round after suffering concussion during Friday's free practice, Mossey's second and fourth place finishes in Scotland landed him the series' lead while he sits second overall on the Podium Points count with 17 to Haslam's 19.

As a result, Mossey is determined to notch up further Podium Points with one eye already looking towards the BSB Showdown thanks to strong top six credentials as championship leader.

“Your home round is always special and I am really excited for Snetterton because it is the first time I have ever led the standings,” Mossey said. “So to be in this position ahead of the weekend is great for me and the team.

“We have been consistently in the top five and I was a bit disappointed to not have been on the podium twice at Knockhill but I had made a mistake and it was luck more than talent that stopped me ending up in the gravel!

“I want to make amends for that this weekend by winning races at Snetterton because we need to build up the podiums so we are in the best position for later in the season. I feel we are ready for it.”
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Leon Haslam , Shane Byrne , Luke Mossey , Mossey
« Take me back to the BSB Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Luke Mossey, JG Speedfit Kawasaki, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Andy Reid, Tyco BMW, [Credit: TAS Racing]
Jake Dixon, RAF Reserves Kawasaki [Credit: MSV BSB Media]
Jason O`Halloran, Honda Racing [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Josh Brookes, Anvil Hire Yamaha, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Shane Byrne, Be Wiser Ducati, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Peter Hickman, Smiths BMW [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Tommy Bridewell, Team WD-40 Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Bradley Ray, Buildbase Suzuki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Sylvain Guintoli, Bennetts Suzuki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
James Ellison, McAMS Yamaha [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Dan Linfoot, Honda Racing [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Alastair Seeley, Tyco BMW [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Lee Jackson, Smiths Racing BMW [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Haslam, Byrne, Mossey, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Shane Byrne, Be Wiser Ducati, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Leon Haslam, JG Speedfit Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Leon Haslam, JG Speedfit Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 