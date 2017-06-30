BSB »

Snetterton 300: Haslam cleared to race at Snetterton

30 June 2017
Leon Haslam and Christian Iddon have both been given the green light to race at the fifth round of the BSB championship at Snetterton.
Leon Haslam has been given the green light to race at the fifth round of the MCE British Superbike championship at Snetterton having been forced to sit out the Knockhill round due to a heavy crash.

Haslam was ruled out of Knockhill with concussion, while having seen a specialist it has ruled out any vertebrae fractures, and is fit to ride for JG Speedfit Kawasaki having seen his BSB title lead taken by team-mate Luke Mossey in Scotland.

Tyco BMW's Iddon had initially been given the go-ahead to race at Snetterton before later being withdrawn due to his left arm wound suffered during a free practice fall at Knockhill.

Iddon will be replaced by Tyco BMW's Superstock 1000 rider Josh Elliott.

Glenn Irwin will also be absent from the Snetterton round due to his fractured arm sustained at Knockhill.


