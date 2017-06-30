Byrne leads from O’Halloran at Snetterton

Shane Byrne has started the Snetterton round of the MCE British Superbike championship on the front foot having traded top times with Jason O'Halloran during the opening free practice session.The Be Wiser Ducati rider jumped back into the BSB Showdown spots with his double rostrum at Knockhill last time out and has carried that momentum to the Norfolk track as he prepares for a run of circuits he's feels will suit the Panigale R.Having set the early benchmark, Honda Racing's Jason O'Halloran took provisional top spot with a 1m 48.482s before Byrne responded by going over one-tenth faster.O'Halloran, who secured his maiden BSB victory 12 months ago at Snetterton, remains in good stead having also topped the in-season Snetterton test last month as he build momentum on the new Fireblade.BSB championship leader Luke Mossey claimed third for JG Speedfit Kawasaki just ahead of an impressive show by Billy McConnell on the Quattro Plant FS-3 Kawasaki to produce his strongest session of the year so far.Josh Brookes claimed top Yamaha honours in fifth for the TAG Racing squad, two-tenths ahead of John Hopkins on the Moto Rapido Ducati and Peter Hickman on the Smiths Racing BMW.Dan Linfoot secured eighth on the times for Honda ahead of Jakub Smrz on the Lloyd & Jones/PR Racing BMW, who is set to return to World Superbikes at Laguna Seca next week, as James Ellison rounded out the top ten for McAMS Yamaha.Leon Haslam, who is returning from sitting out Knockhill with concussion, claimed 11th on the times ahead of double winner from Scotland Jake Dixon on the RAF Reserves Kawasaki.Josh Elliott is riding as replacement for Christian Iddon at Tyco BMW after he was ruled out from riding at Snetterton due to his left arm injury, despite initially being given the all-clear by the medical staff at the circuit.