Byrne: I can afford to take risks for wins

30 June 2017
Shane Byrne says he's ready to take risks for victories having regained his MCE British Superbike Showdown spot.
Shane Byrne says he's ready to take advantage of his momentum and take risks for victories having regained his MCE British Superbike Showdown spot last time out at Knockhill.

The Be Wiser Ducati rider produced lap record pace to top the times during Friday's free practice at Snetterton as he targets a run of wins during the mid-season run to claw back Podium Points in his title rivals.

Byrne currently has 10 Podium Points to his name and trails JG Speedfit Kawasaki duo Luke Mossey, on 17, and Leon Haslam who has 19.

With the defending BSB champion demonstrating his front-running pace during practice at Snetterton by going under the lap record with a 1m 47.345s, he's solely aiming to covert it into a haul of Podium Points to reel in the leaders ahead of the Showdown.

“The Showdown has its positives and its negatives and with the start I had this year it has played into my hands a little bit,” Byrne said having missed the 2017 season opener after suffering concussion during Sunday warm-up at Donington Park. “That said, it was only at Knockhill that I got into the Showdown contention. We are third in the championship currently and I couldn't care less if I finish the main season sixth or first. What I do care about is the Podium Points.

“Only scoring two Podium Points at Knockhill could be looked at as job done there as we turned things around so now it is important at the tracks where the bike works well at I need to crack on and work as hard as possible. It would be great to come away from here with a double win but catching up on Podium Points is all we need to do.”

Byrne says there isn't any extra pressure to convert his strong form at tracks which suit his Panigale R but having regained a place in the BSB top six he is ready to take risks in order to grab the bigger rewards of wins and more Podium Points.

“There is not any more pressure than before, it is more of a case of seeing what the others are doing come Sunday,” he said. “I can take a few more risks so if there is a win on the cards but required a big lunge, so what, it'll be a lunge. Whereas before I needed to be in the Showdown so I couldn't afford to take any risks.

“It feels like they took the lead off of me so now it is my turn to have a go by bringing in some wins in this part of the season.”
by Haydn Cobb

