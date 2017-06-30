BSB »

30 June 2017
Leon Haslam says he's feeling 'better than expected' having returned to action for JG Speedfit Kawasaki at Snetterton.
Snetterton 300: Haslam riding stiff but pain-free
Leon Haslam says he's feeling 'better than expected' having returned to action for JG Speedfit Kawasaki at Snetterton from his nasty crash at Knockhill.

Haslam was ruled out of the Knockhill round after his huge high-side off during Friday free practice in which he suffered concussion which ruled him out of the Scottish round.

Having sustained a suspected fractured vertebrae in the crash, which was then confirmed not to be fractured after seeing a specialist, the former World Superbike rider needed to pass a medical test on Friday morning at Snetterton before being allowed to ride.

After getting the green light, Haslam made steady progress on his return by ending the second free practice session eighth fastest with his fastest lap within a second of timesheet-topper Shane Byrne.

“I'm still stiff but I'm feeling better than I expected than I would do on the bike,” Haslam said. “I am riding a little stiff which is effecting me on the bike but there are just other issues we are trying to come over at the minute.

“I'm slightly restricted with my neck movement which might not be ideal on track but in terms of pain I am fine and I know I'll be good for the race.”

Haslam has conceded his JG Speedfit Kawasaki is likely to become exposed at a track which suits the Be Wiser Ducati ridden by title rival Byrne, with particular focus on the long sweeping corners of Williams, Bomb Hole and Coram at Snetterton, and is keen to play damage limitation this weekend.

“As we missed the test and then had a few issues in that session it is about getting some laps in, not only physically but also to get the bike up to speed at this track,” he said. “We know where we struggle at this place and it is similar to Thruxton whereby this place really suits the Ducati and we lose a lot of time in three places in particular but the rest of the corners we are not too bad.

“We've got to realise our full potential here and maximise that against the other manufactures.”
