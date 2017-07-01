Byrne in charge at Snetterton

Shane Byrne has taken a clean sweep of top times in free practice at Snetterton having matched his fastest lap from FP2 in the Saturday morning session.With track temperatures much higher for Friday's sessions which initially restrained the quick single lap pace, but Byrne quickly found his rhythm equalling the official lap record midway through FP3. After installing a fresh Pirelli soft tyre and an eye on qualifying the five-time MCE British Superbike champion produced a 1m 47.365s to go within one-tenth of his top time from yesterday.Double winner from Knockhill Jake Dixon continued to impress on the RAF Reserves Kawasaki by darting up to second late on with a 1m 47.630s – giving Byrne a 0.265s advantage ahead of qualifying – with BSB championship leader Luke Mossey third for JG Speedfit Kawasaki.Josh Brookes recovered from his engine blow during FP2 to place his Anvil Hire Yamaha fourth, fractionally ahead of Smiths BMW's Peter Hickman, while Jakub Smrz produced a late flyer on the Lloyd & Jones/PR Racing BMW to go sixth fastest.In a relatively low-key session John Hopkins grabbed seventh for Moto Rapido Ducati ahead of Honda Racing duo Jason O'Halloran and Dan Linfoot as Tommy Bridewell rounded out the top ten for Team WD-40 Kawasaki.Leon Haslam, who is still recovering from his heavy high-side at Knockhill, was shuffled down to 11th late on as Sylvain Guintoli ended the session 12th despite an early tip-off on the Bennetts Suzuki. Taylor Mackenzie on the sister factory Suzuki saw his FP3 ended after nine laps due to a technical issue.