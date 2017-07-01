BSB »

Snetterton 300: Byrne in charge at Snetterton

1 July 2017
Shane Byrne has taken a clean sweep of top times in free practice at Snetterton having matched his fastest lap from FP2.
Byrne in charge at Snetterton
Snetterton 300: Byrne in charge at Snetterton
Click here for full BSB FP3 results at Snetterton

Shane Byrne has taken a clean sweep of top times in free practice at Snetterton having matched his fastest lap from FP2 in the Saturday morning session.

With track temperatures much higher for Friday's sessions which initially restrained the quick single lap pace, but Byrne quickly found his rhythm equalling the official lap record midway through FP3. After installing a fresh Pirelli soft tyre and an eye on qualifying the five-time MCE British Superbike champion produced a 1m 47.365s to go within one-tenth of his top time from yesterday.

Double winner from Knockhill Jake Dixon continued to impress on the RAF Reserves Kawasaki by darting up to second late on with a 1m 47.630s – giving Byrne a 0.265s advantage ahead of qualifying – with BSB championship leader Luke Mossey third for JG Speedfit Kawasaki.

Josh Brookes recovered from his engine blow during FP2 to place his Anvil Hire Yamaha fourth, fractionally ahead of Smiths BMW's Peter Hickman, while Jakub Smrz produced a late flyer on the Lloyd & Jones/PR Racing BMW to go sixth fastest.

In a relatively low-key session John Hopkins grabbed seventh for Moto Rapido Ducati ahead of Honda Racing duo Jason O'Halloran and Dan Linfoot as Tommy Bridewell rounded out the top ten for Team WD-40 Kawasaki.

Leon Haslam, who is still recovering from his heavy high-side at Knockhill, was shuffled down to 11th late on as Sylvain Guintoli ended the session 12th despite an early tip-off on the Bennetts Suzuki. Taylor Mackenzie on the sister factory Suzuki saw his FP3 ended after nine laps due to a technical issue.
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Byrne , Tommy Bridewell , Shane Byrne , John Hopkins , Dan Linfoot , Jakub Smrz , Peter Hickman , Luke Mossey
« Take me back to the BSB Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Shane Byrne, Be Wiser Ducati, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Billy McConnell, Quattro Plant Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Leon Haslam, JG Speedfit Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
James Ellison, McAMS Yamaha [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Shane Byrne, Be Wiser Ducati, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Josh Brookes, Anvil Hire Yamaha, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Sylvain Guintoli, Bennetts Suzuki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Sylvain Guintoli, Bennetts Suzuki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
John Hopkins, British Moto Rapido [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Taylor Mackenzie, Bennetts Suzuki, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Andy Reid, Tyco BMW, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
James Ellison, McAMS Yamaha [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Dan Linfoot, Honda Racing [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Josh Brookes, Anvil Hire Yamaha, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Josh Brookes, Anvil Hire Yamaha, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Peter Hickman, Smiths BMW [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Luke Mossey, JG Speedfit Kawasaki, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
James Ellison, McAMS Yamaha [Credit: Ian Hopgood]

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 