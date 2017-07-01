Byrne takes Superpole with thumping lap record!

Shane Byrne has simply ripped up the lap record at Snetterton on his way to Superpole with a 1m 46.024s – half a second faster than nearest rival James Ellison.The Be Wiser Ducati rider had swept the free practice sessions before keeping clear of the chasing pack to lock his place in the first Superpole of the year.Ellison set a blistering pace with a 1m 46.561s – already two-tenths faster than the best ever previous lap at Snetterton – but with Byrne going last into the Superpole shootout he saw the time ahead of him to beat.Byrne produced a masterclass of one lap pace with a lap almost 1.7s up on the official lap record, his own pole position time from 12 months ago, while over 0.8s up on the previous best lap set by Josh Brookes in a 2015 test.With Byrne holding the headlines and Ellison forced into second on the grid, Jason O'Halloran grabbed the final spot on the front row for Honda Racing having claimed his maiden BSB win at the Norfolk track last year.In Q2 Byrne stormed the times to give a warning for the Superpole shootout contenders with a 1m 46.863s on his only flying lap – to go just 0.002s off the best ever lap at Snetterton which was set by Brookes in a 2015 test.More to follow.