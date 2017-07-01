Set-up changes deliver boost for Ellison in Superpole

James Ellison has almost pulled off a qualifying surprise with his best ever lap during Superpole only to be edged out by Shane Byrne, after the McAMS Yamaha rider found vast performance gains from late set-up changes.Ellison produced a provisional best ever lap with his Superpole effort of 1m 46.561s – beating the previous effort of Josh Brookes with a 1m 46.861s set in a 2015 in-season test – but his record was short-lived when Byrne notched up a 1m 46.024s for pole position.The McAMS Yamaha rider's effort was enough for second on the grid which he put down to set-up tweaks which he said 'transformed' the YZF-R1.“That was the fastest I've ever gone around here by a long way but we know Shakey has been strong all weekend,” Ellison said. “We've found pace all weekend, especially for qualifying with a few little adjustments with the bike.“We hadn't found that big chunk of time until just before qualifying. I said let's try to take a tooth off the back to lengthen the wheelbase to stop it wheeling and give it a bit more power and we also took a bit of preload off the rear and that was it. It transformed the bike so immediately I knew we had a decent set-up.“I'm so chuffed for the McAMS Yamaha boys and thanks to them for giving me the tools to do the job but unfortunately I got beaten by a five-time BSB champion so I hold my hands up to that. I'm happy with the lap and we should be in a good place for the races tomorrow.”