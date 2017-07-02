Byrne keeps top spot in red-flagged warm-up

Click here for full BSB warm-up results at Snetterton
Shane Byrne has kept control of the timesheet during Sunday morning warm-up at Snetterton while it was a disaster session for MCE British Superbike championship leader Luke Mossey who tipped off and saw his JG Speedfit Kawasaki destroyed in the crash.
Midway through the 15-minute session Mossey, while on a hot lap, suffered a low-side fall at the fast Brundle corner, but his Kawasaki slid back on to the track and hit the sausage kerbs at Nelson and cartwheeled which completely wrecked the ZX-10RR.
With Mossey's bike wrecked, the JG Speedfit Kawasaki team faces a race against time to rebuild the BSB championship leader's bike.
The session was briefly red flagged to clear debris off the track which was spilled on to the Helson corner by Mossey's incident and at the restart Byrne held on to top spot with a 1m 47.976s, as the top four mirrored the results from qualifying with James Ellison second, Jason O'Halloran third and Leon Haslam fourth.
Maiden double winner from Knockhill Jake Dixon also suffered a fall in the warm-up session at the Palmer corner.