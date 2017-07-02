BSB »

Snetterton 300: Byrne keeps top spot in red-flagged warm-up

2 July 2017
Shane Byrne has kept control of the timesheet during Sunday morning warm-up at Snetterton while it was a disaster session for Luke Mossey.
Byrne keeps top spot in red-flagged warm-up
Snetterton 300: Byrne keeps top spot in red-flagged warm-up
Click here for full BSB warm-up results at Snetterton

Shane Byrne has kept control of the timesheet during Sunday morning warm-up at Snetterton while it was a disaster session for MCE British Superbike championship leader Luke Mossey who tipped off and saw his JG Speedfit Kawasaki destroyed in the crash.

Midway through the 15-minute session Mossey, while on a hot lap, suffered a low-side fall at the fast Brundle corner, but his Kawasaki slid back on to the track and hit the sausage kerbs at Nelson and cartwheeled which completely wrecked the ZX-10RR.

With Mossey's bike wrecked, the JG Speedfit Kawasaki team faces a race against time to rebuild the BSB championship leader's bike.

The session was briefly red flagged to clear debris off the track which was spilled on to the Helson corner by Mossey's incident and at the restart Byrne held on to top spot with a 1m 47.976s, as the top four mirrored the results from qualifying with James Ellison second, Jason O'Halloran third and Leon Haslam fourth.

Maiden double winner from Knockhill Jake Dixon also suffered a fall in the warm-up session at the Palmer corner.
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Byrne , Shane Byrne , Luke Mossey
« Take me back to the BSB Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Shane Byrne, Be Wiser Ducati, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
James Ellison, McAMS Yamaha [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
James Ellison, McAMS Yamaha [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Shane Byrne, Be Wiser Ducati, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Billy McConnell, Quattro Plant Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Leon Haslam, JG Speedfit Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
James Ellison, McAMS Yamaha [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Shane Byrne, Be Wiser Ducati, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Josh Brookes, Anvil Hire Yamaha, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Sylvain Guintoli, Bennetts Suzuki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Sylvain Guintoli, Bennetts Suzuki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
John Hopkins, British Moto Rapido [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Taylor Mackenzie, Bennetts Suzuki, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Andy Reid, Tyco BMW, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
James Ellison, McAMS Yamaha [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Dan Linfoot, Honda Racing [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Josh Brookes, Anvil Hire Yamaha, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Josh Brookes, Anvil Hire Yamaha, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 