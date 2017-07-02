Byrne on double: Trying hard not to try hard the key

Shane Byrne has toasted his Snetterton domination by using all his experience to keep clear of Josh Brookes which he feels has ignited his MCE British Superbike campaign after a difficult start to 2017.The defending BSB champion took a clean sweep of two wins, pole position and a new lap record at the Norfolk track to stamp his authority back on the series. Byrne now has the most Podium Points of any rider – 20 points to nearest rival Leon Haslam on 10 – while he trails Luke Mossey by just seven points at the top of the BSB riders' championship.Byrne has admitted after a testing start to 2017, having sat out the season opener with concussion before crashing in race two at Brands Hatch Indy to leave him with just 13 points and 0 Podium Points after two rounds, he feels back in the race having reeled in his title rivals over the past three rounds.“It has been a tough start to the season and last time out I could only manage two third places at Knockhill,” Byrne said. “I love going racing and when you fight for wins you feel part of it and at Knockhill I didn't feel part of it. With the double win it has been such a good weekend for the team and Paul Bird.“So now we want to carry on next time out at Brands Hatch as we've got past all our bad tracks and now look forward to the run of tracks coming up."Glenn isn't here but we've got the double win so hopefully it'll put a smile on his face and he'll be back at Brands."Byrne called on all his BSB experience of race management to reel in Brookes on lap record pace in race two to secure his double and feels this fresh momentum puts him in a good place for Brands Hatch.“In the run to turn two on the first lap of race two I hit the brakes and the rear wheel came up in the air, it got out of shape and I lost a couple of places,” he said. “I wasn't too stressed as I knew in the first race it worked when I tried hard not to try hard and not destroy the tyre.“Josh was leading and we weren't going too fast so I was quite happy following but then he put the hammer down. I think that stretched James [Ellison] a little bit and it took me a couple of laps to get past and catch up. By that time Josh had gone.“So I had to push harder and push the tyre more which gave me the 1m 47.1s lap which smashed my own lap record and halved the gap in one lap. So I continued to chip away and keep on top of the tyre and then with two or three laps to go make my move before going defensive to finish the race off. That panned out.”