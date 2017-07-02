BSB »

Snetterton 300: Step-by-step process rewards O’Halloran, Honda

2 July 2017
Jason O'Halloran says Honda Racing's methodical approach to improving the new Fireblade is beginning to pay off.
Jason O'Halloran says Honda Racing's methodical approach to improving the new Fireblade is beginning to pay off having claimed his first double rostrum of the season to strengthen his MCE British Superbike Showdown charge.

The Australian rider was caught up in mid-pack battled at the start of both races at Snetterton which enabled Shane Byrne and Josh Brookes to escape up the road, but O'Halloran kept his nerve in the fight for third to secure important podiums for Honda after a tricky introduction for the new Fireblade this year.

O'Halloran heaped credit on to his Honda crew for chipping away at performance gains and after 'a steady start' to 2017 he's eager to hunt down further rostrums and potentially a maiden win for the new CBR1000RR SP2.

“It is nice to grab these two podiums as we came here confident after the tests,” O'Halloran said. “We thought we would be a little bit of a step ahead but in the end we were only third. I felt strong in both races but got caught up in bits and pieces at the start of the race which meant I lost the front guys so I was in the battle to third.

“I'm happy to get on to the podium once again and we are making progress with the new Fireblade all the time at Honda. It was a steady start for us in the first few rounds but we are chipping away and the whole Honda team has been fantastic this weekend so we just need to keep making these steps and it won't be long before we are battling for wins.”

O'Halloran sits fifth in the BSB riders' championship with a 26-point cushion on nearest rival outside the Showdown top six which is Jake Dixon. The Australian rider is solely focusing on a Showdown spot with further rostrums at a run of circuits he's certain the new Honda will be similarly strong around.

“The next few rounds we should be really strong going on last year's results and to start off with a double podium which is really good,” he said. “The plan is to do the same at Brands Hatch, Thruxton and Cadwell Park as I love those tracks. Then I want to get a win as soon as possible.”
by Haydn Cobb

