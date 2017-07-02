Warm-up tumble gives Mossey weekend to forget

Luke Mossey says it was his turn to have a disastrous round having seen fellow MCE British Superbike title rivals Shane Byrne and Leon Haslam suffered similar fates in 2017.The JG Speedfit Kawasaki rider's round to forget was sparked by his fall at Brundles during morning warm-up and despite walking away unharmed his ZX-10RR clipped the inside kerb at Nelson corner which sent it into a cartwheel which destroyed the bike.After a complete rebuild between warm-up and race one, Mossey was forced to retire to the pits after three laps with brake failure which was a knock-on effect from the crash. The problem continued to hamper him in race two, forcing him to alter his braking style, as he limped home in tenth place.Mossey says the warm-up crash somewhat bemused the JG Speedfit Kawasaki team having not attacked the corner any harder than previous laps looking at the data while the loss of sudden front-end grip came with no warning.“On the crash this morning, I'm normally the first one to hold my hands up, but we looked over the data and I wasn't going any faster through the corner so I can't explain what it was,” Mossey said. “I still felt good going into the race but because everything was new on the bike we had brake failure in the opening laps which made it too dangerous to continue and then in race two they thought they had fixed it but a similar thing happened again.“It wasn't as bad but I had to brake with four fingers rather than the usual two. It was too much, I just had to hang it out and get the five points we could manage for the championship.”Despite his nightmare races, Mossey has held on to the BSB riders' championship lead by seven points from double winner Shane Byrne while only trails him in terms of Podium Points by three.Both Byrne and Haslam have missed rounds in 2017 due to injuries and Mossey feels this is his race weekend to forget having claimed just five championship points and no Podium Points.Having dominated to a double victory at Brands Hatch Indy earlier this year, Mossey is keen to replicate that form on the return to the Kent track at the Grand Prix circuit layout in three weeks time.“It was one of those weekends, Leon has had one and so has Shakey at the start of the year,” he said. “It is one to forget but I don't think it will knock me back. I feel confident within myself and the team have been working as well as ever so we have to move from this – once I've had a curry tonight I'll be over it!“I can't wait to get back to circuits which suit the Kawasaki, back to Brands Hatch where we first did the double so hopefully we can get back to winning ways where we know the bike works well.”