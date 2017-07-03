Haslam hindered by fitness, Kawasaki power issues

Leon Haslam is hoping to be back to full strength in time for Brands Hatch after his Snetterton round was hampered by battling fitness issues and a JG Speedfit Kawasaki which was down on power compared to its manufacturer rivals.Haslam came into race weekend having passed a late fitness test after suffering concussion in a crash at Knockhill two weeks ago.Despite being given the green light to race, the former World Superbike star was still feeling sore from his fall with just two weeks recovery but fought through the discomfort to fourth and eighth place finishes at Snetterton.The JG Speedfit Kawasaki rider also felt his ZX-10RR was struggling for outright straight-line speed which he hopes the team can rectify before the next round at Brands Hatch GP.“This was a really tough weekend. We haven't had much of a break since Knockhill when I needed it the most,” Haslam said. “The crash really knocked me for six and I've been trying to rest but also keep my fitness levels up to come here.“The races were tough; our Kawasakis weren't the strongest and we were down on speed through the traps. Obviously, we need to go away and look at all the data before we go to the other high-speed circuits on the calendar.“I wish I'd been feeling better in myself to push a little harder but I did the best I could given the circumstances. It has taken it out of me but we did get a good handful of championship points and I'm sure we'll be back at Brands Hatch fighting fit and ready to go.”Haslam has a packed schedule ahead of him in July as preparations for the Suzuka 8 Hours ramp up inbetween a BSB test at Cadwell Park before the Brands Hatch GP round on the 21-23 July which is followed by the Suzuka race on the 28-30 July.The JG Speedfit Kawasaki rider slipped to third in the BSB riders' championship after Shane Byrne claimed a clean sweep at Snetterton and he now trails the defending champion by one Podium Point.