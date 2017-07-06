BSB »

Iddon joins BMW Motorrad39 Suzuka 8 Hours line-up

6 July 2017
Christian Iddon has become the latest MCE British Superbike rider to be confirmed in the Suzuka 8 Hours line-up racing for BMW Motorrad39.
Christian Iddon has become the latest MCE British Superbike rider to be confirmed in the Suzuka 8 Hours line-up as he prepares to make his debut at the prestigious endurance event with the BMW Motorrad39 team.

Iddon, who has missed the last two BSB rounds through injury, will join up with World Superbike rider Raffaele De Rosa and All Japan Superbike rider Daisaku Sakai to form the rider line-up for factory BMW Motorrad39 squad.

The Tyco BMW rider becomes the sixth name to join the Suzuka 8 Hours race from BSB which already includes Jason O'Halloran, Dan Linfoot, Josh Brookes and Sylvain Guintoli.

Former BSB champion Alex Lowes, now competing in World Superbike with Pata Yamaha, is aiming to defend his Suzuka 8 Hours crown with the factory Yamaha squad who is aiming for a hat-trick of wins.

Iddon is relishing the opportunity to be a part of the iconic endurance race for BMW as he takes on an all-new experience.

“I am really looking forward to the race as it will be a new experience for me,” Iddon said. “I have always wanted to race at the Eight Hour event and it is a great honour to be asked to take part. I have never raced in endurance before so I am looking forward to the new challenge.”

The six BSB riders taking part in the Suzuka 8 Hours have a packed schedule over the next few weeks with testing in Suzuka currently ongoing before the Brands Hatch GP round on the 21-23 July and then the return to Suzuka for the race on the 28-30 July.
by Haydn Cobb

