Irwin targets Brands Hatch GP return from injury

Glenn Irwin is hoping to be fit enough to produce a competitive return to action in the MCE British Superbike championship from his left shoulder and elbow injury.The Be Wiser Ducati rider has missed the past two rounds after sustaining a nasty shoulder and elbow injury in a free practice crash at Knockhill in June, which has seen him lose ground in the battle to make the top six Showdown spots.Having been aided by the Simon Andrews Foundation to speed up his recovery, Irwin is aiming to return at round six at Brands Hatch GP but concedes he will ease back into action during the free practice sessions to ensure he's fit for both races on Sunday.“I must thank the Simon Andrews Foundation for their assistance in my recovery,” Irwin said. “As a result of this intensive treatment, Brands Hatch this weekend now looks very promising although I will do as little as possible until it really counts on Saturday afternoon.“It will be a case of damage limitation to some extent but I have worked my butt off to have a chance of riding competitively and that's my goal.”Irwin, who has scored two rostrums so far in 2017, has slipped to ninth in the BSB riders' championship and 30 points off of the final top six spot currently held by Peter Hickman. He will need to pass a medical test set by the BSB medics on Friday at Brands Hatch before being given the green light to return for Be Wiser Ducati.