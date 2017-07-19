BSB »

Brands Hatch Grand Prix: Byrne aims to repeat perfect performance from Snetterton

19 July 2017
After producing the perfect race weekend at Snetterton Shane Byrne is targeting a repeat performance at Brands Hatch GP.
Brands Hatch Grand Prix: Byrne aims to repeat perfect performance from Snetterton
After producing the perfect race weekend at Snetterton last time out, Shane Byrne is targeting a repeat performance to apply the pressure in the hunt for the 2017 MCE British Superbike title.

The defending BSB champion topped every practice session, claimed pole position, set a new lap record and won both races at Snetterton three weeks ago for a flawless performance against his rivals.

Byrne now leads the Podium Points table with 20, one more than nearest rival Leon Haslam, while he trails Luke Mossey by seven points in the BSB riders' championship. After a successful private BSB test at Cadwell Park earlier this week, the Be Wiser Ducati rider heads to Brands Hatch GP with strong momentum as he focuses on a repeat performance from Snetterton.

“Snetterton seems like such a long time ago already, I remember driving back from the circuit that evening having had the perfect weekend,” Byrne said. “Race weekends can't possibly be any more successful yet I wasn't happy as all I wanted was to drive to Brands Hatch and start the next round where we left off.

“I'm really hard on myself and never stop striving for the next bit of success. I'm hopeful that it'll come together again this weekend at Brands Hatch which is one of my favourite events on the calendar.

“For me the important thing is to be about winning on race day and getting as many Podium Points as possible. Snetterton felt like my season has really started now and both myself and the Be Wiser Ducati team will be doing everything to be strong again at Brands Hatch.

“My aim for Brands Hatch is to repeat what we did at Snetterton; I would love another double win and to put on a great show for the home crowd.”

The omens look strong for Byrne who claimed a dominant double victory during the mid-season Brands Hatch GP round 12 months ago which ultimately sparked his charge to the title for Be Wiser Ducati.
