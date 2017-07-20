BSB »

Brookes: Brands Hatch GP difficult to predict

20 July 2017
Josh Brookes says he expects to be racing at the sharp-end at Brands Hatch GP but isn't ruling out a number of Showdown contenders.
Brookes: Brands Hatch GP difficult to predict
Brookes: Brands Hatch GP difficult to predict
Josh Brookes says he expects to be racing at the sharp-end of the MCE British Superbike grid once again at Brands Hatch GP and while he predicts Shane Byrne and Leon Haslam to be strong he's not willing to rule anyone out from pulling off a surprise.

The Anvil Hire Yamaha rider gave his BSB title charge a timely boost at Snetterton with double second place finishes to close the gap on overall leader Luke Mossey to 29 points. Brookes is naturally aiming to maintain his momentum at the Brands Hatch GP round with eyes on a first race win of 2017.

Brookes, who returns to the GP configuration of the Brands Hatch circuit for the first time since clinching the 2015 BSB title, expects double winner from Snetterton Byrne to remain a front-runner along with previous series leader Leon Haslam but won't rule out any other Showdown contenders as the hunt for a top six spot intensifies.

“I would expect to be racing with Shakey this weekend, but we have to focus on getting my own speed where it needs to be and I imagine he will be one of the main competitors,” Brookes said. “Leon will be fighting back after recovering from his injury, but there are a lot of riders that it would be disrespectful to count out.

“I'm hopeful that I can have a great race with Shakey but until we line up on the grid we'll have to wait and see. I'm excited and pumped to get the track, it's going to very difficult to predict and I'd rather do my talking on the tarmac.”

Having found useful steps forward with the performance of his Anvil Hire Yamaha last time out, Brookes is feeling confident heading to a circuit he favours on the BSB calendar.

“The bike seems competitive, I'm riding well and I like the track so it's hard to predict that it will happen again like it did in 2015,” he said. “I certainly like the circuit, it's one of the better ones we go too, but it's a good track for a lot of the other riders, not just for me.

“The track has a nice layout, it's a longer lap than some of the circuits we go too and I like the woodland section; the nature of the track is nice.”
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Brookes , Shane Byrne , Luke Mossey
« Take me back to the BSB Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Josh Brookes, Anvil Hire Yamaha, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Josh Brookes, Anvil Hire Yamaha, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Josh Elliott, Tyco BMW, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Andy Reid, Tyco BMW, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Leon Haslam, JG Speedfit Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
James Ellison, McAMS Yamaha [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Shane Byrne, Be Wiser Ducati, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Luke Mossey, JG Speedfit Kawasaki, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Sylvain Guintoli, Bennetts Suzuki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Dan Linfoot, Honda Racing [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Luke Mossey, JG Speedfit Kawasaki, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Leon Haslam, JG Speedfit Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Leon Haslam, JG Speedfit Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Josh Elliott, Tyco BMW, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Josh Brookes, Anvil Hire Yamaha, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Leon Haslam, JG Speedfit Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Leon Haslam, JG Speedfit Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Dan Linfoot, Honda Racing [Credit: Ian Hopgood]

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 