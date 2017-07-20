Brookes: Brands Hatch GP difficult to predict

Josh Brookes says he expects to be racing at the sharp-end of the MCE British Superbike grid once again at Brands Hatch GP and while he predicts Shane Byrne and Leon Haslam to be strong he's not willing to rule anyone out from pulling off a surprise.The Anvil Hire Yamaha rider gave his BSB title charge a timely boost at Snetterton with double second place finishes to close the gap on overall leader Luke Mossey to 29 points. Brookes is naturally aiming to maintain his momentum at the Brands Hatch GP round with eyes on a first race win of 2017.Brookes, who returns to the GP configuration of the Brands Hatch circuit for the first time since clinching the 2015 BSB title, expects double winner from Snetterton Byrne to remain a front-runner along with previous series leader Leon Haslam but won't rule out any other Showdown contenders as the hunt for a top six spot intensifies.“I would expect to be racing with Shakey this weekend, but we have to focus on getting my own speed where it needs to be and I imagine he will be one of the main competitors,” Brookes said. “Leon will be fighting back after recovering from his injury, but there are a lot of riders that it would be disrespectful to count out.“I'm hopeful that I can have a great race with Shakey but until we line up on the grid we'll have to wait and see. I'm excited and pumped to get the track, it's going to very difficult to predict and I'd rather do my talking on the tarmac.”Having found useful steps forward with the performance of his Anvil Hire Yamaha last time out, Brookes is feeling confident heading to a circuit he favours on the BSB calendar.“The bike seems competitive, I'm riding well and I like the track so it's hard to predict that it will happen again like it did in 2015,” he said. “I certainly like the circuit, it's one of the better ones we go too, but it's a good track for a lot of the other riders, not just for me.“The track has a nice layout, it's a longer lap than some of the circuits we go too and I like the woodland section; the nature of the track is nice.”