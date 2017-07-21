Byrne leads from Hopkins in FP1

Shane Byrne has resumed where he left off from his flawless Snetterton race weekend by topping the opening free practice session at Brands Hatch GP from fellow Ducati rider John Hopkins.The Be Wiser Ducati rider stormed to the top of the times during his opening run having set a run of mid 1m 25s laps to stretch clear of the chasing pack as the grid got up to speed at Brands Hatch.Byrne, who claimed a dominant double in the same round 12 months ago, then notched in a 1m 25.106s late on to pull out half a second out front but did see it cut to 0.333s by Hopkins on the Moto Rapido Ducati.A late flying lap saw Showdown place holder Peter Hickman jump to third on the times for Smiths Racing BMW ahead of fellow top six contenders Josh Brookes on the Anvil Hire Yamaha and Jason O'Halloran on the Honda.It was a positive session all around for Honda with Dan Linfoot ending the session sixth-fastest ahead of BSB championship leader Luke Mossey on the JG Speedfit Kawasaki.James Ellison stayed ahead of double winner from Knockhill Jake Dixon in the top ten with Leon Haslam an underwhelming 11th overall.Christian Iddon made his belated return to action for Tyco BMW from his injury which ruled him out of the Knockhill and Snetterton rounds in 12th in FP1, while Glenn Irwin also returned to action for Be Wiser Ducat after missing the past two rounds with a left shoulder and elbow injury. Irwin ended the session 20th overall.