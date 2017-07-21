Byrne in control at Brands Hatch

Shane Byrne has blitzed the timesheet during Friday free practice at Brands Hatch GP with lap record pace to pull clear of nearest rival Josh Brookes by almost half a second as he steps up his MCE British Superbike title charge.The defending champion has picked up from where he left off after his flawless double victory at Snetterton by topping both Friday practice sessions at Brands Hatch with lap record times in each.As the pace sharpened at the end of FP2, Byrne notched up a 1m 24.904s to pull out 0.418s on closest rival Brookes to underline his authority at a circuit he's won 15 times around in his BSB career.What should be seen as more ominous for this weekend was Byrne's longer run pace during the middle of the afternoon session when he consistently lapped inside the 1m 25s bracket which only Brookes could get within touching distance of.The 2015 BSB champion also enjoyed an impressive day on the Anvil Hire Yamaha despite conceding a slight edge on outright pace to Byrne but did fend off a late charge from John Hopkins on the Moto Rapido Ducati who had to settle for third.Double winner around the Brands Hatch Indy circuit Luke Mossey stepped up his own pace in FP2 on the JG Speedfit Kawasaki to take fourth on the times ahead of Peter Hickman on the Smiths Racing BMW.The session was briefly red flagged in the opening 10 minutes when Showdown contender Jason O'Halloran tipped off at Paddock Hill Bend, with the session suspended to repair the safety barriers, while the Honda rider's day ended after just four laps in FP2.Leon Haslam jumped to sixth overall on his fightback on the JG Speedfit Kawasaki fractionally ahead of former team-mate James Ellison on the McAMS Yamaha as Dan Linfoot maintained the Honda charge in eighth place.Michael Laverty showed encouraging gains for McAMS Yamaha to jump into the top ten with Christian Iddon on his comeback from injury for Tyco BMW who narrowly edged out Bradley Ray on the Buildbase Suzuki in 11th.