Dominant Byrne focuses on ‘small tweaks’

Shane Byrne says his Be Wiser Ducati squad is concentrating on minor set-up tweaks to extract the maximum performance from his Panigale R as he looks to maintain his dominance at his home event.The defending MCE British Superbike champion stamped his authority during Friday practice by topping both sessions producing ominous pace both on longer race runs and outright one lap speed.Byrne, who has 15 BSB career wins to his name around the Brands Hatch GP circuit, finished off an outstanding day with a blitzing 1m 24.904s – almost half a second under the current race lap record – and pulled out 0.418s on closest challenger Josh Brookes on the Anvil Hire Yamaha.Having made a similar start to his flawless race weekend last time out at Snetterton, Byrne sees similarities but is concentrating on making final bike tweaks to ensure he maintains his advantage of the chasing pack.“It's a good start to the weekend and I'm really happy. I wouldn't say that we are as happy as I was at Thruxton in 2016, but we are probably as happy as I was at Snetterton last time - and that certainly wasn't a bad weekend for us,” Byrne said. “There's a couple of areas we can improve and a couple of small things we did at the end of the afternoon session which helped out."We know there is still plenty of time still to come and it is going to be a fast weekend if it stays dry. I am happy with what the boys in the team have completed and what we've produced so far, so we need to carry that on.”Byrne currently trails Luke Mossey by seven points in the main BSB riders' championship while he tops the Podium Points tally with a slender one point advantage on Leon Haslam after the opening five rounds.