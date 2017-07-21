Guintoli: Another chance to continue improving

Sylvain Guintoli says the Brands Hatch GP round in the MCE British Superbike championship represents another opportunity to improve the new Bennetts Suzuki GSX-R1000 in a difficult campaign for the French rider.The 2014 World Superbike champion made the move back to BSB with the factory Suzuki squad this year but has endured a frustrating season trying to get the new Suzuki up to speed in BSB.Guintoli is currently 13th in the BSB riders' championship and 50 points off of a top-six Showdown spot and his return to the Brands Hatch GP track got off to an underwhelming start with 14th on the overall timesheet with a best lap of 1m 26.567s – over a second and a half off of pace-setter Shane Byrne.Focusing on the race weekend ahead, Guintoli accepts just breaking into the top 15 is acting as 'a challenge' in the midpoint of the season but is focused on continual improvements to take Bennetts Suzuki's charge to the front-runners."We're always improving, but just need to keep working to take us to the next level,” Guintoli said. “We had two solid results at Snetterton, which was a new track for me, but of course everyone wants more and to fight for the results we want to be achieving.“BSB is very competitive and the top-15 are all very strong so it is a challenge and it is not easy, but this weekend is another chance for us to continue improving."After the Brands Hatch GP round in BSB Guintoli will head straight to the Suzuka 8 Hours to race for the Yoshimura Suzuki Motul Racing squad alongside fellow BSB challenger Josh Brookes plus factory Suzuki rider Takuya Tsuda.