Brands Hatch Grand Prix: Brookes grabs pole position in slippery conditions

22 July 2017
Josh Brookes has grabbed his first pole position of the year in tricky conditions at Brands Hatch GP ahead of Luke Mossey.
Josh Brookes has grabbed his first pole position of the year in tricky conditions at Brands Hatch GP with a shaken up front row of Luke Mossey and Dan Linfoot.

While Shane Byrne had dominated the free practice sessions in the dry, heavy rain before qualifying transformed the Brands Hatch GP track to throw up a surprising session. After a thoroughly wet Q1 a dry line quickly formed in the following sessions and with it lap times duly tumbled until the pole shootout.

The Anvil Hire Yamaha rider timed his Q3 run to perfection with his second flying lap coming when the track was at its driest and duly claimed pole position by a huge 0.658s ahead of MCE British Superbike championship leader Luke Mossey on the JG Speedfit Kawasaki.

While it marks the Australian's first 'official' pole position of 2017, having started from first on the grid for race two at Donington Park with the grid decided by fastest laps from race one, the feat marks his 36th BSB pole overall and Anvil Hire Yamaha's first-ever pole position as a BSB team.

Dan Linfoot was another rider to profit in the drying conditions to claim a front row start for Honda ahead of Smiths Racing BMW's Peter Hickman and Moto Rapido Ducati's John Hopkins.

With Byrne unable to replicate his dry practice pace in Q3 he will line up at the back of the second row in sixth place for Be Wiser Ducati to give the double winner from Snetterton work to do in tomorrow's races.

James Ellison placed his McAMS Yamaha seventh on the grid ahead of Leon Haslam who suffered a technical issue on the JG Speedfit Kawasaki in the closing stages of Q3. James Westmoreland was the surprise package of qualifying by jumping in the pole shootout and will line-up in ninth on the Gearlink Kawasaki with his best qualifying result of the season.

Billy McConnell narrowly missed out on Q3 but will start from 10th on the grid for Quattro Plant FS-3 Kawasaki ahead of the returning Christian Iddon on the Tyco BMW.

Jason O'Halloran, who scored a double rostrum result at Snetterton, missed out in Q2 and will start from 12th for Honda Racing ahead of double Knockhill race winner Jake Dixon (RAF Reserves Kawasaki), with Glenn Irwin battling back from injury with 14th.

After torrential rain during the afternoon qualifying was slightly delayed in order to give track marshals time to clear standing water off of the circuit, while the Superpole shootout was cancelled due to the weather conditions.

Jakub Smrz missed qualifying for Lloyd & Jones/PR Racing BMW after a dramatic crash in the final minutes of FP3 which was his bike vault into the safety fences and completely wrecked to require a full rebuild.
by Haydn Cobb

Sump Rat

July 22, 2017 10:17 PM

Congratulations to Josh Brookes for Pole position. Go Brookesy. is it that yellow bikes go faster. Or maybe having spent last year in the wilderness without a ride Josh Brookes wants to perform at his best and get a competitive ride for next year. I hope J.B. has got his head together & can do the business Without crashing! particularly not throwing away a points finish by trying too hard.


