Brands Hatch Grand Prix: Brookes: Maybe I risked more than others

22 July 2017
Josh Brookes feels he usually struggles in mixed conditions but was able to slide his way to pole position at Brands Hatch GP.
Josh Brookes feels he usually struggles in mixed conditions compared to his MCE British Superbike championship rivals but was able to slide his way to pole position at Brands Hatch GP.

The Anvil Hire Yamaha rider timed his Q3 qualifying run to perfection with a storming 1m 35.198s in tricky conditions to eventually take pole position by an impressive 0.658s from nearest challenger Luke Mossey.

After torrential rain soaked the Brands Hatch GP circuit the warm conditions meant a dry line quickly formed between the qualifying sessions with lap times increasing consequentially.

Brookes admitted after qualifying he struggles in the drying conditions but managed to time his laps to be on track when conditions were at its optimum.

“Every time you ride the bike you take a risk but right at the end there it was conditions I don't realy like,” Brookes said. “When I'm on wet tyres on a wet track I'm fine but when I'm on dry tyres on a dry track it is okay.

“Normally I'm the first to go on to slicks as the track is drying as I hate when the wet tyres are on a dry track when it moves around so much. Sometimes that is an area I do struggle to match others riders but this time I was able to do it.

“Maybe I took more risk than others, I don't know, it was nice to have that confidence with the bike and the track in tricky conditions. Each session as we went though it changed right up to the very last lap that I did.”

Despite dominating in mixed conditions, Brookes is still hoping for a dry race day as he has confidence in his race pace demonstrated during Friday practice under sunny skies.

“I'm hoping for a dry race tomorrow as we've been strong in practice so even though I'm on pole in the damp I'd rather we had two dry races tomorrow,” he said.

Brookes is looking to cut the 29-point deficit to BSB championship leader Mossey with add to his tally of Podium Points with only three rounds until the Showdown.
by Haydn Cobb

